Who is Larry Hogan? Everything to know about Maryland's Republican candidate for US Senate

The 2024 campaign cycle is in the final stretch before Election Day. With less than a month to go, predictions for White House and congressional contests are in flux. Both Democrats and Republicans are vying to secure their positions in a highly contested election season.

In Maryland, a historically deep blue state, the Senate race is turning out to be unexpectedly competitive. Former two-term Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, is making a strong bid to flip the seat. Hogan is running a centrist campaign against Democratic rival Angela Alsobrooks, the county executive for Prince George’s County. Both candidates are aiming to fill the seat left vacant by retiring Democratic Senator Ben Cardin.

If elected, Hogan would become the first Republican in more than 40 years to win a senate seat in Maryland.

Here’s where Hogan stands on key issues:

Economy

Earlier in the campaign season, Hogan unveiled a five-point agenda outlining his economic plan – some of which draws comparison to his policies as governor. The plan includes increasing access to affordable housing and opposing policies that would increase the costs of food, energy and basic necessities.

On the tax front, Hogan vowed to take a pro-taxpayer stance. He’s in favor of the child tax credit and the earned-income tax credit.

In an interview with FOX 5, Hogan called out his opponent for receiving tax credits she was not qualified for.

"If you're talking about raising taxes for everyone else, and [Alsobrooks] wants to raise the Social Security tax, but she's taken advantage of a tax break that was supposed to go to poor seniors. And she's not poor or a senior," said Hogan. "She's the chief tax collector and didn't pay her own taxes."

Health Care

Medicare and lowering prescription drug prices has been a policy focus for Hogan.

"As governor, I was proud to reduce health care premiums by 30%, and in the Senate, I’ll continue working to bring down the cost of healthcare for Maryland families," said Hogan while on the campaign trail.

According to Hogan’s campaign, he plans to initiate an investigation into the Federal Trade Commission to look into potential abusive pricing schemes.

Reproductive Rights

This fall, voters in Maryland are among several states set to vote on an abortion referendum – a growing issue following the Supreme Court's 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade.

When it comes to abortion, Hogan has said he is pro-choice. In an interview with FOX 5, Hogan said he would sponsor a bill to codify Roe v. Wade.

"I've said not only would I vote that way, but that I will sponsor a bill on the first day, sponsor a bill to codify Roe, sponsor a bill to protect IVF. When I ran for governor, I promised that I would protect access to abortion, and I kept that promise for eight years, where we funded abortion every single year for eight years. We had no efforts whatsoever to change any abortion laws in Maryland," said Hogan. "I kept my word for eight years as governor. I'll do the same thing in the Senate."

However, Democrats have pointed to previous policies implemented by Hogan suggesting he would not support access to abortions. During his tenure as governor, Hogan vetoed legislation requiring insurance plans to cover abortions. Hogan also withheld funding allocated to train abortion providers.

Immigration

Hogan has stressed his intention to work with federal lawmakers to address the escalating issues related to migrants and the southern border. During a visit to the southern border earlier this year, Hogan reported meeting with local and federal leaders to gain a clearer understanding of the situation and to identify further steps to ensure safety for all parties involved. He stated that managing the large number of people crossing the border is his primary focus.

In an effort to secure the border, Hogan supports the construction of physical barriers, such as walls and fences, as well as increasing border personnel and enhancing technological resources.

When it comes to immigration policy in Maryland, Hogan is critical of Prince George’s County’s policy of non-cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — a practice implemented by his opponent Alsobrooks. Hogan argues that it protects legal immigrants who have committed violent crimes from federal law enforcement.

Foreign Policy

Speaking at a recent conference for the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, Hogan stood behind Israel.

"The way to solve this humanitarian crisis and to achieve a ceasefire is for Iran and their proxies to stop firing on Israel. Hamas needs to release every single one of the hostages, the Israelis and the Americans and then Hamas leaders should surrender and be held accountable for their horrific crimes of October 7," said Hogan.



