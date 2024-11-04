Election 2024: Sample ballots for DC, Maryland, Virginia

Polling places across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will open on Election Day.

There are several key races across the DMV and election officials encourage voters to familiarize themselves with their ballots before heading to the polls.

Here's what the general ballots will look like for voters in the national and state elections in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. For a detailed ballot in your area, click on the links below.

Voting in D.C.

Here are all of the voting centers that will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For a more detailed D.C. sample ballot, click here.

Voting in Maryland

On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling place . All election day polling places in Maryland are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

For a detailed ballot for your district in Maryland, click here.

Voting in Virginia

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the Commonwealth of Virginia on Election Day, Nov. 5.

For a detailed ballot for your district in Virginia, click here.