Jury reaches verdict in Naresh Bhatt murder trial

The jury in the Naresh Bhatt murder trial has reached a verdict after weeks of testimony and evidence.

Case goes to the jury

Prosecutors argued that forensic blood patterns, digital search records, and surveillance footage proved Bhatt deliberately killed his 28-year-old wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt.

Defense attorneys say that Mamta Kafle took her own life and argued the state failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a homicide occurred, saying Bhatt's actions were a panic-driven response.

Bhatt is charged with first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, and defiling a dead body.

WEEK 6 & 7

Defense rests

Defense attorneys concluded their case in the murder trial of Naresh Bhatt after placing the defendant back on the witness stand to face questions regarding his online search history and how he came upon his wife’s body.

Naresh faces charges of first-degree murder, defiling a dead body, and concealing a dead body following the disappearance of 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt. Held without bond since his August 2024 arrest, Naresh has maintained that he did not kill his wife, whose body remains missing.

RELATED: Defense rests in Naresh Bhatt murder trial after defendant testifies about finding his wife’s body

Naresh back to the stand

Following his earlier testimony acknowledging he dismembered Mamta Kafle’s body after discovering her dead in their bedroom, defense lawyers spent time attempting to put his actions into perspective.

Returning to the witness stand, Bhatt told jurors his body trembled uncontrollably upon finding his wife, stating "she was already gone" while he attempted CPR. He denied ever physically harming her, an answer the judge sustained, while stating he never stopped loving her.

RAW TESTIMONY: Naresh Bhatt testifies he dismembered wife's body after finding her dead in bedroom

Naresh told the courtroom he felt partly responsible for her death, expressing deep remorse over how he had treated her emotionally.

"I wasn’t treating her emotionally well. I wasn’t helping her well the way I used to do," Naresh said.

Psychologist called by defense

With proceedings entering their sixth week, jurors heard testimony from a clinical forensic psychologist called by the defense team. The witness testified that Naresh exhibits signs of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), though he drew a sharp contrast between acute panic and the defendant's deliberate follow-up conduct.

"His conclusion he jumped to was, I gotta get rid of this body, and he started taking steps to get rid of that body. He thought that was his only viable way out of this situation," said clinical psychologist Barry Rosenfeld.

"It’s certainly a plausible way of behaving. Not the cutting of a body. I mean, panicking and not knowing what to do, that is not thinking clearly," Rosenfeld added. "It is not at all surprising for somebody who has got Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and has been triggered by something upsetting."

Naresh Bhatt takes stand in murder trial over death of wife

Friends and community react

Friends of Mamta Kafle Bhatt along with local community members expressed intense horror and shock after her husband testified to dismembering her remains following her alleged unattended death.

The admission occurred on the 17th day of the murder trial. Naresh took the stand and testified that he cut up his wife's body, describing how he found her dead on their bedroom floor on July 30, 2024. He told jurors there was vomit on both the floor and her face, noting traces of blood, capsules, and signs of an agricultural pesticide used for fumigation.

Naresh detailed how he performed CPR and life-saving measures before deciding to cut up Mamta Kafle's body, starting with separating her legs from her torso.

Gathered outside the Prince William County courthouse following Naresh's testimony, friends and community members expressed outrage and disgust.

RELATED: Mamta Kafle Bhatt's friends react after her husband describes dismembering her body: 'He has no heart'

"It was unexpected, unbelievable," said Mamta Kafle’s friend Bina Khadkalama.

"It was very hard to hold myself, and my job was to hold Gita, Mamta’s mom, that was the hardest job today," Khadkalama said. "She broke down very bad, and we had to walk her outside the bathroom. It’s just unfair to the world. He lied to everyone."

Naresh Bhatt testifies he dismembered wife’s body

On the stand, Bhatt asserted that Mamta Kafle took her own life and insisted he destroyed her remains to shield her and their relatives from social stigma. He also disclosed speaking to the couple's young daughter about the incident, telling the child her mother did not do a good thing.

He maintained he came across her body after the alleged suicide, recounting finding vomit that contained medication capsules and traces of an agricultural insect fumigant.

According to his testimony, Naresh refrained from calling for help out of fear that suspicion would fall on him. He instead used a saw to cut up Mamta Kafle’s body and dispose of her remains in various dumpsters.

RELATED: Naresh Bhatt testifies he dismembered wife's body after finding her dead in bedroom

"Because I wasn’t kind with her, it led her to suicide," Naresh said. "That’s why I feel like, one way or the other, I was one of the factors that led her to suicide."

Prosecution rests

Prosecutors rested their case in the murder trial of Naresh Bhatt after weeks of presenting forensic blood evidence, digital search records, and witness testimony detailing the couple's fractured marriage.

The state contends that Bhatt killed his 28-year-old wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, inside their Manassas Park home before using a power saw to dismember her body and dispose of her remains in area dumpsters. While prosecutors acknowledged the evidence is circumstantial and Mamta's body has never been found, they argued the collection of biological traces and surveillance footage leaves no doubt of his guilt.

WEEK 5

Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s brother testifies on Day 15

Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s brother appeared as a witness on the 15th day of the trial, telling the courtroom about persistent fears regarding his sister's safety inside the marriage.

Throughout the preceding two weeks, jurors viewed some of the case’s most compelling evidence, including a power saw that prosecutors said contained blood and hair fragments. During opening statements, the county’s deputy commonwealth’s attorney identified the tool as a murder weapon.

RELATED: Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s brother testifies on Day 15 of Naresh Bhatt murder trial

Prosecutors also submitted text messages showing Bhatt arguing with his wife and telling another person he wanted a Colombian woman. The prosecution argued the exchanges established a motive, alleging Bhatt killed his wife because he was ready to move on.

Mamta’s brother answered a few preliminary questions and confirmed that he met with Naresh before the couple got married.

A state forensic analyst spent the greater part of a court session on the stand detailing and at times defending an analysis of the blood found in the couple’s home.

Forensic analyst and expert Iris Dalley Graff explained the mechanics of how blood absorbs into and transfers across carpet fibers, breaking down bloodstain patterns identified inside the master bedroom and bathroom. She noted under questioning that she did not analyze the scene.

A family friend also took the stand, stating Naresh had handed over the couple’s wedding jewelry to her while claiming Mamta was at work on August 1, 2024, when friends said they last saw her on July 27, 2024.

WEEK 4

Digital search evidence

On Day 13 of the trial, Katherine Zaimis of the Prince William County Police Digital Forensics Unit walked the jury through Google searches recovered from Naresh’s digital history. According to digital investigators, searches originating from March 2024, months prior to Mamta's disappearance, included "what happens if a spouse disappears" and "can I divorce if wife lost."

RELATED: Internet searches revealed on Day 13 of Naresh Bhatt murder trial

Forensic analysts also documented queries targeting tools and sharp objects, including meat cutters, knife sharpeners at Dollar Tree, and hand saws for cutting wood. Additional browser history showed inquiries regarding melatonin dosing for adults and children, travel from Delhi, India, to Dulles, and "can I change my mind after selling car at CarMax."

Zaimis testified that Naresh also searched whether he could surrender custody of the couple's one-year-old daughter, asking: "can I donate my baby to my friend?" The search history further included inquiries related to applying for a baby passport.

Defense counsel challenged the digital presentations, questioning how the state interpreted the recovered data. On cross-examination, attorneys emphasized that several searches lacked timestamps, meaning investigators could not verify the exact time, chronological order, physical location, or underlying motive behind when and why the searches occurred.

Jurors also viewed video testimony from an enhancement technician who examined surveillance footage showing Naresh inside his home and at several trash compactors wearing gloves while dumping small bags.

Cell phone, vehicle tracking data presented

An FBI data analyst testified on the couple’s cellular location logs and tracking data extracted from Naresh’s blue Tesla. The agent testified that the records generally placed them in the same area at all times, with three exceptions. In one instance highlighted during testimony, Mamta Kafle's mobile phone remained stationary while Bhatt's vehicle was tracked driving to Chantilly.

RELATED: Cell phone, vehicle tracking data presented in Naresh Bhatt murder trial

Residents from three neighboring homes also testified, each telling the court that Naresh never informed them that his wife was missing.

Multiple neighbors confirmed they had not seen or heard from Mamta Kafle since July 2024 and only learned of her disappearance through a Facebook page.

Neighbor Robyn Fennell told jurors that when she spoke with Naresh on August 1, 2024, he did not notify her that his wife was missing or ask for assistance in locating her. Fennell said she first discovered Mamta Kafle was missing on August 5 via Facebook.

Another neighbor, Rajeev Dhakal, confirmed Naresh never disclosed that his wife had gone missing. Dhakal noted he had previously had an uncomfortable conversation with Naresh regarding the couple's marriage, during which Naresh reportedly said he was considering divorce.

Neighbor Roger Stone testified similarly, saying Naresh never mentioned his wife was missing or sought help locating her. Stone added that he did not notice a change in Naresh, noting he was viewed as a newcomer to the neighborhood who was not included in neighborhood plans or private group chats.

WEEK 3

Babysitter testifies about child’s condition

Amanda Jiron-Perez, the babysitter for the couple's child, recounted her interactions with Naresh Bhatt following Mamta's disappearance. She testified that after July 9, Naresh became the sole parent dropping off and picking up the child.

The babysitter told the jury that the child arrived on multiple occasions unwashed and wearing stained clothing. She further testified that Bhatt forced his way into her home without consent, peering out the window and looking around the room.

RELATED: Testimony in Naresh Bhatt murder trial highlights child’s condition, local garbage operations

Garbage operations

John Poague, owner of Patriot Disposal, which services the Manassas Park area, testified about the logistics of waste management. Poague described handling up to 2,000 tons of garbage daily across 12-hour shifts.

When asked about detecting specific odors at a transfer facility, Poague noted that trash carries a general unpleasant odor mixed with chemicals and baby diapers, making it impossible to single out specific smells such as a rotting carcass. He further explained that facilities forbid the screening of trash upon arrival and noted that a request to sort trash on a regular collection day would be "very expensive."

Prosecutors claim that Bhatt discarded his wife's body in various garbage compactors across Northern Virginia.

Co-worker details workplace stress

Sunita Pasnet Thapa is a co-worker and friend who trained Mamta as a nurse at Inova. Pasnet Thapa said she viewed Mamta as a younger sister or daughter. She testified about Mamta's state of mind toward the end of her pregnancy.

Pasnet Thapa said Mamta appeared fearful and under significant pressure regarding her job security.

Pasnet Thapa also detailed her initial interaction with Naresh at the hospital shortly after Mamta gave birth.

She recalled advising Mamta against using rash cream on a one-day-old newborn, explaining that vernix naturally lubricates the skin.

According to Pasnet Thapa, Naresh responded by asking her, "What kind of nurse are you?" a remark she found insulting.

"Naresh told me, ‘What kind of nurse are you,’" Pasnet Thapa said. "I felt that was kind of insulting saying that to Mamta and Mamta considered me a big sister."

Former roommate testifies as prosecution highlights alibi timeline

Prosecutors presented store surveillance footage and testimony from a former roommate to poke holes in the defendant's timeline.

In the third week of the trial, jurors heard testimony from Nadia Navarro, who lived with Mamta in an apartment on Wickersham Way in Falls Church from the fall of 2021 to early winter 2022.

RELATED: Former roommate testifies as prosecution highlights alibi timeline in Naresh Bhatt murder trial

Navarro testified that Naresh Bhatt was looking for someone to share a room with his wife, who was arriving in the United States for the first time. Naresh Bhatt offered a heavily discounted room in exchange for helping Mamta with her English and showing her around. Navarro learned in court that Bhatt owned the property.

Navarro described being close with Mamta and testified that Mamta spoke to her about her marriage. However, after Navarro was asked whether she had witnessed physical contact between the couple and began to recount a potential incident between them, defense objections prevented the questions from being answered.

Navarro told the court she had made plans to spend time with Mamta in July 2024 and missed a phone call from her on July 28 while hospitalized. Days later, Navarro learned through a Facebook message that Mamta was missing.

Navarro testified that she immediately tried calling Mamta back several times with no answer. She described the silence as "really strange" and "weird" because Mamta was a "reliable and consistent person" who was not difficult to reach.

Store surveillance footage

The testimony was accompanied by surveillance footage tracking Bhatt’s purchases and movements in the days surrounding his wife’s disappearance.

Footage was presented showing Bhatt purchasing knives.

Prosecutors also introduced Walmart surveillance video from July 31, 2024. The footage captured Bhatt buying multiple cleaning agents and air fresheners, including disinfecting wipes, 409 rug cleaner, Febreze plug-in oils, air fresheners, and a car tree air freshener.

July 31 is the date Bhatt told police in body camera footage that he last saw his wife, claiming he had stepped out of their home to run errands at a Lidl supermarket before returning to spend time with her.

WEEK 2

Saw evidence and Tesla data

Earlier in the trial, a contractor who worked with Bhatt testified about turning over a saw he had accepted as payment for a job, despite friends advising him not to get involved.

RELATED: Naresh Bhatt trial focuses on saw evidence and Tesla data Wednesday

The contractor told the court he did not want to live with the decision to discard the evidence. He testified that he had replaced the saw’s blade but put it back in when he presented the saw to police. Prosecutors also questioned officers about their investigation, including their review of Bhatt’s phone records and data from his Tesla.

Prosecutors also presented video they say shows Bhatt removing bags from his car and throwing them into a dumpster. Analysts testified that Bhatt appeared to put on gloves before handling the bags.

Bedroom carpet presented as suspected blood evidence

Prosecutors presented a massive piece of physical evidence in their case against Naresh Bhatt as the trial resumed. The Northern Virginia man is accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, in 2024.

RELATED: Bedroom carpet presented as suspected blood evidence in Naresh Bhatt murder trial

With help from prosecutors, Prince William County Police investigator Joseph Restino rolled out an approximately 8-by-10-foot section of carpet directly before the jury.

Restino testified that he cut the carpet from the bedroom of the couple's home. The jury was shown evidence photos of a suspected bloodstain found underneath the carpeting in an area where forensic testing had previously produced a positive reaction to the chemical reagent Bluestar.

Restino testified that the carpet presented in court was the same section that illuminated during chemical screening for possible traces of blood. At the police department office, Restino removed a sample to send to a laboratory for DNA testing and performed a preliminary swab that turned pink, indicating a positive result for blood. Restino told the court that he would not expect to see such a positive reaction inside a bedroom.

The jury also heard testimony about evidence recovered from the master bathroom, where Restino said he removed the bathtub during evidence collection. Investigators discovered a reddish-brown stain beneath where the bottom of the tub sat, leading them to believe that a large volume of blood had seeped through the bathtub caulking.

The defense challenged the forensic findings. Assistant Defense Attorney Laurel Rodewald questioned Bluestar expert Nancy Sulinski-Steffens, asking whether a positive reaction could reveal how or why a substance ended up where it did.

Sulinski-Steffens acknowledged the limitations of the chemical test, testifying that while Bluestar is an investigative tool used by law enforcement, it does not confirm the presence of blood.

Body camera video shown in court

In body camera video captured by Manassas Park Police Detective Claudia Ventura, the investigator confronted Naresh Bhatt about contradictions in his account, specifically his claim that his wife was last seen wearing blue scrubs, the uniform she wore to work.

RELATED: Body-cam video, conflicting timeline put Naresh Bhatt under scrutiny on Day 5 of Virginia murder trial

"I’m just trying to understand, okay, because when we took the report of her missing, she was in essentially her blue scrubs," Det. Ventura was heard saying in the recording. "She works Thursday, Friday, Saturday, right? So, she wouldn’t have worked Wednesday the last time you saw her. But the last time you saw her was Wednesday."

In the video, Naresh is heard responding yes before Det. Ventura continues, asking, "Okay, what about Thursday?"

Naresh says, "No, I don’t see her Thursday morning. Usually I don’t…"

"So why do you believe she was wearing the blue scrubs Wednesday?" Det. Ventura questioned in the video.

Detective Ventura also testified about alarming details discovered inside the couple’s home when she asked Naresh to show her the birth control medication Mamta had left behind. The detective described finding "a lot of cleaning supplies" and noted a bizarre configuration in the primary bedroom, where the bed frame sat directly on top of a closet frame.

Jurors also heard body camera audio in which Ventura informed Naresh Bhatt that community members had reached out painting him as a "horrific monster."

The court heard that during police visits, Naresh Bhatt did not appear worried, and when asked if he knew Mamta had attended an immigration hearing on the very day he claimed to have last seen her, Naresh told police he was completely unaware.

WEEK 1

Manassas Park officer testifies

The jury learned that a detective, who was part of a third set of Manassas Park officers to visit the home, pushed to elevate the case.

Body camera video played in court showed Naresh Bhatt walking an investigator through the home and answering questions.

RELATED: Mother, friend of Mamta Kafle Bhatt testify in her husband Naresh Bhatt’s murder trial

Detective Claudia Ventura testified that she spoke with Naresh and a close family friend on August 6. She noted Naresh did not seem very worried and pointed out that Mamta's previously active social media presence had abruptly stopped.

"At this point, I remember going back to the police station and letting my supervisor and the detectives know that something is wrong. No mom would leave their child," Detective Ventura testified. "And me being a mom myself, it definitely stuck with me. And I remember thinking I need to do something. Something’s not right."

Surveillance camera shows Mamta

Earlier in the trial, the jury viewed surveillance footage from UVA Prince William Hospital Center security cameras showing Mamta walking around on the evening of July 27. A colleague testified that the security footage captured the final time she saw Mamta.

Additional testimony came from a close childhood friend who grew up with Mamta in Nepal, whom the couple referred to as a "sister."

Traveling from New York to take the stand, the woman shared text messages exchanged with Naresh Bhatt after Mamta’s mother raised concerns. In those texts, Naresh claimed his wife went to work and did not describe her as missing. The friend testified that Naresh was only relaying what he told police and took no independent action to look for his wife.

In audio from August 5, 2024, the friend is heard over speakerphone pleading with an officer to check Mamta's bank accounts to help locate her.

Mamta’s mother speaks out

The courtroom also heard emotional testimony from Mamta’s mother, Gita Kafle, marking the first time she has spoken in the trial.

Gita Kafle became emotional when asked when she last saw her daughter. She told jurors that while living in Nepal, she would video call her daughter via Facebook Messenger two to three times a day. After five days of silence, she finally heard back from her son-in-law, believing he had deliberately been avoiding her calls.

During her testimony, Naresh Bhatt grabbed a napkin, brought it to his face and leaned over while being comforted by his defense attorney.

Family friend speaks on marital strain

Jurors also heard from close family friend Sarita Neupane, who met Mamta through Naresh. She waved to him after identifying him in court.

Neupane shared details about Mamta's relationship with her daughter and the marital strain leading up to her disappearance.

"She was a great mom. She was so worried about her. She was trying to save some money so that she can take care of her daughter," Neupane testified. "Even she told me if she’s going anywhere, she will let me know. I was the only one person she can trust. That’s what she said."

Neupane testified that Mamta had previously confided in her about a domestic violence incident, raised concerns that Naresh might be cheating, and expressed a desire for a divorce. She noted that divorce is not easily accepted in their culture.

RELATED: Opening statements end, witnesses take stand in trial of Naresh Bhatt, Virginia man accused of killing wife

Neupane told the court that Naresh and his parents had barred Mamta from eating in the home during their conflict and that her phone and bank access had been cut off. Neupane described trying to help Mamta set up her own bank account, taking her in to live with her and her husband for several days, and speaking with the couple to try to help them.

The defense objected to multiple parts of Neupane's testimony as she detailed additional allegations.

The proceedings followed opening statements and testimony from Mamta's former work supervisor and the initial responding Manassas Park Police officer.

Opening arguments

During opening statements, the prosecution brought up how the couple was dealing with marital strife, how Naresh Bhatt gave different stories when asked where his wife was, and the blood evidence police collected in the couple’s home.

The prosecution also mentioned a Sawzall power saw that Naresh Bhatt allegedly gave to a gardener as payment for about $40 worth of yard work. The prosecutor said the landscaper learned about what happened to Mamta Bhatt and went to police with the tool. Blood was allegedly found inside. The prosecution further questioned how a mother could leave their infant child.

RELATED: Neighbor testifies that Naresh Bhatt never said wife was missing

"This trial is going to prove how this defendant was living the American dream, and how it ultimately ended as a nightmare when the defendant kills his wife, Mamta Kafle, defiles her body, and then conceals her dead body, never to be found again," said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Sweet.

The defense argued that the prosecution will not be able to answer all that happened, saying it is the jury’s job to decide whether the state proves guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

"There is a sort of black hole at the time of Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s disappearance, and it’s a hole where evidence should be," said Chief Public Defender Tracey Lennox. "The hole that the government will not be able to fill for you. They’re going to try to fill the gap with ideas and speculations and guesses, but not with actual fact. There will be things at the conclusion of the evidence that you just won’t know."

Jury selection

Out of 170 potential jurors, 16 and one alternate were sworn in, including six men and 11 women.

Attorneys made it clear that this would be a case of circumstantial evidence, as Mamta Bhatt’s remains have not been found. They also warned that jurors would be hearing graphic details throughout the trial.

RELATED: Judge rules on camera access ahead of Naresh Bhatt murder trial

New details were revealed during the voir dire process as the judge and attorneys questioned potential jurors to identify potential bias.

During that time, the lead defense attorney said jurors would hear how Naresh Bhatt grew up in extreme poverty in Nepal during a time of political violence. The defense attorney asked jurors if they would be comfortable hearing information like that.

There was also a great deal of attention given to English comprehension, with the jury pool facing questions about whether anyone would struggle with scientific or technical language, or hold bias regarding English not being a first language for the defendant and several witnesses.

The jury was also warned about discussing the case in waiting.

RELATED: Jury selection resumes for Naresh Bhatt, Virginia man accused of killing, dismembering missing wife

PRE-TRIAL & CASE BACKGROUND

Judge rules on camera access

Ahead of jury selection for the murder trial of Naresh Bhatt, a Prince William County judge laid out strict guidelines regarding media coverage and camera access inside the courtroom.

RELATED: Jury selection underway in trial for Naresh Bhatt, Virginia man accused of killing, dismembering missing wife

The trial, which drew significant public interest, prompted the court to establish specific media rules:

No live-streaming: The judge denied requests to broadcast the proceedings live. The decision was heavily influenced by concerns over protecting the privacy and safety of potential jurors.

Limited video recording: Camera coverage led by NBC and associated media movants was restricted to two cameras inside the courtroom. While a live stream was prohibited, media outlets were permitted to broadcast recorded clips throughout the trial.

RELATED: Judge rules on camera access ahead of Naresh Bhatt murder trial

Still photography approved: Still photos were authorized for all media outlets.

Potential for full publication: At the conclusion of the trial, participating media outlets may petition the court for full publication of the proceedings.

The judge noted that the ruling remained subject to adjustment at any time before or during the trial.

RELATED: Virginia community marks 2 years since disappearance of Mamta Bhatt ahead of October murder trial

The backstory:

Bhatt, who has remained in custody since his arrest in August 2024, faces charges of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, and defiling a dead body.

The case began when Mamta failed to report for her shift at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center on Aug. 1, 2024. Her co-workers requested a welfare check at the couple's Heather Court home the following day after she missed two consecutive shifts.

RELATED: Mamta Kafle Bhatt investigation: Manassas Park Police Chief speaks exclusively with FOX 5

Bhatt initially told responding officers he did not believe his wife was missing, claiming he last saw her on July 29. However, family and friends insisted she would never abandon her infant daughter.

Bhatt called police to file a missing persons report on Aug. 5, 2024. Investigators initially lacked information suggesting she was in danger, as Bhatt told an officer she threatened to disappear and raised the possibility of a divorce. However, authorities officially declared her involuntarily missing on Aug. 5, 2024.

RELATED: Naresh Bhatt charged with murder of wife Mamta Kafle, missing since July: police

Investigators arrested Bhatt on Aug. 22, 2024, after discovering large bloodstains in the primary bedroom and bathroom. According to court documents, investigators seized a power saw containing hair fragments from the residence and gathered evidence indicating Bhatt visited multiple trash disposal sites. Her body has not been recovered.