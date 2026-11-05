The Brief Naresh Bhatt testified that he dismembered his wife's body. Mamta Kafle Bhatt's body has not been found. Bhatt faces charges of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, and defiling a dead body.



Naresh Bhatt testified Thursday that he dismembered his wife's body after finding her dead on their bedroom floor.

He described the actions while on the stand in his murder trial. Bhatt testified that he discovered the lifeless body of Mamta Kafle Bhatt on the morning of July 30, 2024 with vomit on her face and on the floor. He said the vomit contained blood, food particles, pill capsules, and evidence of Celphos, a high-potency agricultural fumigant used to kill insects.

RELATED: Naresh Bhatt takes stand in murder trial over death of wife

Bhatt told the court he touched his wife, attempted to speak to her, performed CPR, and took other lifesaving measures before deciding to cut her body into pieces, beginning with an effort to separate her legs from her torso.

Bhatt faces charges of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, and defiling a dead body in connection with his wife's disappearance. Her body has not been found, and Bhatt has remained in custody since his arrest in August 2024.

Naresh Bhatt testifies he dismembered wife's body after finding her dead in bedroom

RELATED: Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s brother testifies on Day 15 of Naresh Bhatt murder trial

Police began investigating after Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a nurse at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, failed to report for work. Bhatt initially told officers he did not believe his wife was missing, claiming he last saw her on July 29, 2024. Friends and family told authorities she would not have abandoned her infant daughter.

Bhatt filed a missing persons report on Aug. 5, 2024, telling investigators his wife had threatened to leave and suggested a divorce. Police arrested him on Aug. 22, 2024, after discovering bloodstains in the couple's primary bedroom and bathroom. Investigators also recovered a power saw containing hair fragments.