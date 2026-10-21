Naresh Bhatt trial focuses on saw evidence and Tesla data Wednesday

The Brief The murder trial of Naresh Bhatt continued Wednesday. Bhatt faces charges of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and defiling a dead body. Investigators arrested Bhatt after discovering large bloodstains in the primary bedroom and bathroom.



The murder trial of Naresh Bhatt, the Manassas Park man accused of killing and dismembering his 28-year-old wife, pediatric nurse Mamta Kafle Bhatt, continued Wednesday with testimony presented in court, about evidence turned over to police and investigators’ review of phone records and Tesla data.

What we know:

On Wednesday, a contractor who worked with Bhatt testified about turning over a saw he had accepted as payment for a job, despite friends advising him not to get involved.

The contractor told the court he did not want to live with the decision to discard the evidence. He testified that he had replaced the saw’s blade but put it back in when he presented the saw to police. Prosecutors also questioned officers about their investigation, including their review of Bhatt’s phone records and data from his Tesla.

Prosecutors also presented video they say shows Bhatt removing bags from his car and throwing them into a dumpster. Analysts testified that Bhatt appeared to put on gloves before handling the bags.

Naresh Bhatt arrested in 2024

The backstory:

Bhatt, who has remained in custody since his arrest in August 2024, faces charges of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body and defiling a dead body, according to previous FOX 5 DC reporting.

The case began when Mamta failed to report for her shift at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center on Aug. 1, 2024, per FOX 5. Her coworkers requested a welfare check at the couple’s Heather Court home the following day after she missed two consecutive shifts.

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Bhatt initially told responding officers he did not believe his wife was missing, claiming he last saw her on July 29. However, family and friends told authorities they did not believe she would abandon her infant daughter.

Bhatt called police to file a missing persons report on Aug. 5, 2024, also according to FOX 5. Investigators initially lacked information suggesting she was in danger, as Bhatt told an officer she had threatened to disappear and raised the possibility of a divorce. However, authorities officially declared her involuntarily missing that same day.

Investigators arrested Bhatt on Aug. 22, 2024, after discovering large bloodstains in the primary bedroom and bathroom. According to court documents, investigators seized a power saw containing hair fragments from the residence and gathered evidence indicating Bhatt visited multiple trash disposal sites.

What we don't know:

Mamta’s body has not been recovered, according to the latest available court reporting.