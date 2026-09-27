Judge rules on camera access ahead of Naresh Bhatt murder trial

The Brief A judge approved still photography for all outlets and restricted video coverage to two pool cameras to record clips for delayed broadcast. Live-streaming is strictly prohibited to protect potential jurors' privacy and safety. Jury selection begins Monday, October 5, in Prince William County.



As jury selection approaches for the murder trial of Naresh Bhatt, a Prince William County judge has laid out strict guidelines regarding media coverage and camera access inside the courtroom.

What we know:

The trial, which is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Monday, October 5, 2026, has drawn significant public interest. A judge has ruled that the trial will follow these media guidelines:

No live-streaming: The judge denied requests to broadcast the proceedings live. The decision was heavily influenced by concerns over protecting the privacy and safety of potential jurors.

Limited video recording: Camera coverage led by NBC and associated media movant is restricted to two cameras inside the courtroom. While a live stream is prohibited, media outlets will be permitted to broadcast recorded clips throughout the trial.

Still photography approved: Still photos are authorized for all media outlets.

Potential for full publication: At the conclusion of the trial, the participating media outlets may petition the court for the full publication of the proceedings.

The judge noted that this ruling remains subject to adjustment at any time before or during the trial.

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Missing wife

The backstory:

Bhatt is charged with first-degree murder, as well as concealing and defiling a dead body, in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Manassas Park nurse Mamta Kafle Bhatt. She was last seen in July 2024, and her body has yet to be recovered.

The absence of Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s body presents unique challenges for the prosecution, but investigators say digital evidence will play a central role in the case.

In pre-trial hearings, the court has also been weighing what evidence the jury will be permitted to hear regarding alleged domestic violence. The judge has limited the extent to which Mamta's past statements about abuse can be introduced, balancing them against hearsay objections from Bhatt's defense team.

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What's next:

The trial is expected to be extensive, with as many as 300 prospective jurors being called to select a jury and five alternates. Proceedings could stretch deep into November.