Virginia community marks 2 years since disappearance of Mamta Bhatt ahead of October murder trial

The Brief A Vigil was held to mark two years since 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt disappeared. Her husband is set to stand trial in October. Bhatt's family called for justice during Friday's vigil.



Friends, family, and community members gathered in front of the Manassas Park Police Department Friday for a vigil marking two years since the disappearance of 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt.

What we know:

Bhatt, a nurse, mother to a baby girl and a Nepal native, vanished two years ago this week. Investigators believe the Manassas Park mother was murdered and dismembered with a power saw by her husband. Her remains have not been found.

The vigil served as an opportunity to pray for Bhatt and call for justice ahead of her husband's trial, which will take place in October.

Calls for justice

What they're saying:

"In 67 days, I want us to flood the courtroom," one attendee said during the event.

Bhatt's brother shared his desire for closure for both his sister and her young daughter.

"I'm just waiting for the justice of my sister, justice for my little niece," he said.

Speaking through a translator, Bhatt's mother also expressed her gratitude to the community for its support.

Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo called Bhatt's presumed death an act of violence that changed the community forever and pledged his department's continued dedication to the case.

"Today marks two years since she was taken from her family, friends, and the community," Chief Lugo said. "Our department remains committed to the prosecution seeking justice in the legal process."

Upcoming trial

What's next:

The upcoming trial comes roughly two months after new forensic evidence emerged in the case, including the recovery of three human hairs and 13 human hair fragments. Those findings are expected to be among the key elements presented when the trial begins this fall.

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