Dulles International Airport is holding a grand opening for its new, state-of-the-art Concourse E, completing a three-year construction project as part of a major airport expansion.

The new facility features 14 gates dedicated to United Airlines, laid out to wrap passengers around waiting areas rather than bunching them together at the gate. The concourse also includes elevated walkways for international travelers.

An airport manager said United Airlines will announce later in the day when the concourse officially opens to the public and when the first flight will depart.

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The expansion includes roughly 44,000 square feet of space for amenities, including a distillery, a new United Lounge, a gaming lounge, veteran-owned brewery Honor Brewing, and Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe.

The concourse is accessible to all ticketed passengers who clear security, connected directly through the airport’s AeroTrain system.

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Designers incorporated Dulles' original font style on each gate while modernizing the infrastructure.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Dulles International Airport to unveil new concourse

Dulles International Airport new concourse key features:

At 435,000 square feet, Concourse E includes 14 new gates, direct AeroTrain access, new dining and retail options and a new, nearly 40,000-square-foot United Club℠, one of the largest airline clubs in the Western Hemisphere

Concourse E opens to travelers Nov. 10 with 14 new United gates, direct AeroTrain access, expansive new dining and retail options, and a new, nearly 40,000-square-foot United Club, one of the largest airline clubs in the Western Hemisphere.

Concourse E marks a major milestone in Dulles' broader transformation, a multi-year, $20 billion capital investment program that includes new and modernized concourses, additional gates, an enhanced Main Terminal, expanded AeroTrain service and a new U.S. Customs facility

Concourse E adds 14 new United gates, which will allow the airline to fly more than 300 daily departures next summer – and grow its connectivity to other markets by nearly 30% during peak travel times – giving customers more flights and new destinations from Dulles.

This concourse opening is the first of four planned Concourse E construction phases, with future Concourse E phases expected to add up to 36 more United gates and a new international customs processing area for connecting travelers, along with plans for one of the largest United Polaris® lounges in the world.

Spanning nearly 40,000 square feet with seating for more than 600 customers, the new United Club in Concourse E is the airline's second-largest club and increases United's club and lounge space at Dulles by approximately 70 percent, further elevating the experience for United customers traveling through the hub.

United's newest plane, the Airbus A321XLR, expects to launch international service from Dulles to Amsterdam and Dublin in December

United continues to grow at Dulles – with departures up 30% since 2022 – and has added six new international destinations this year and announced two more long-haul destinations for next year: Toulouse, France and Milan, Italy

So far, the construction of United's new Concourse E has supported 2,700 good paying jobs and brought $1.3 billion in local economic activity to the national capital region.