Snow for DC? Potential early winter-like system could impact parts of East Coast

The Brief The chances of accumulating snowfall in the nation's capital remain very low. Conditions across the immediate D.C. area will turn cold and wet Thursday into Friday. Areas east of Interstate 81 are expected to see mostly rain.



Could the Washington, D.C. region see snow this week?

Despite growing online buzz regarding possible winter weather across the DMV, the chances of accumulating snowfall in the nation's capital remain very low.

Conditions across the immediate D.C. area will turn cold and wet Thursday into Friday, with weekend high temperatures hovering in the low to near 50s, according to FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda.

While snow flurries are possible in the mountains and higher elevations of western Maryland and Virginia through Saturday morning, areas east of the Interstate 81 are expected to see mostly rain.

Farther north, a potential nor'easter could target parts of the Northeast and New England from Thursday through the weekend, threatening to bring snow, rain, and gusty winds to millions, according to FOX Weather.

Forecasts suggest the system could either track inland across the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes then later redevelop off the Atlantic coast.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Snow for DC? Potential winter storm could impact parts of East Coast