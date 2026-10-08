Naresh Bhatt trial: Jury seated, first witnesses testify as proceedings continue Thursday

A jury was seated and opening statements wrapped up Wednesday in the trial of Naresh Bhatt, the Manassas Park man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt.

The Brief Jury selection was completed and opening statements concluded Wednesday in the murder trial of Naresh Bhatt. Mamta Bhatt's former supervisor and a responding officer testified as the first witnesses in the case. The trial continues Thursday and is expected to span several weeks, with breaks scheduled on Fridays, holidays, and Oct. 22.



Two witnesses took the stand following opening statements: Mamta Bhatt's former work supervisor, who initially requested a welfare check, and the Manassas Park Police officer who responded to the home.

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Bhatt, who has remained in custody since his August 2024 arrest, faces charges of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, and defiling a dead body. The case began Aug. 1, 2024, when the 28-year-old pediatric nurse failed to report for her shift at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center.

Officers conducted a welfare check at the couple's Heather Court home the following day at the request of her co-workers. While Bhatt initially told police he did not believe his wife was missing, family and friends insisted she would not abandon her infant daughter. Authorities officially declared her involuntarily missing on Aug. 5, 2024.

Investigators arrested Bhatt on Aug. 22, 2024, after discovering large bloodstains in the primary bedroom and bathroom. According to court documents, investigators seized a power saw containing hair fragments from the residence and gathered evidence indicating Bhatt visited multiple trash disposal sites. Her body has never been recovered.

Appearing in court earlier in the week in a gray suit and black dress shirt, Bhatt was heavily involved in jury selection, walking to the bench alongside attorneys to listen to private questioning. Court officials narrowed a pool of nearly 170 potential jurors down to a panel of 12.

The judge instructed prospective jurors to delete social media and news apps, turn off notifications, and power off mobile devices. Under a media coverage order issued by the court, cameras are permitted inside the courtroom, but live streaming is prohibited and any released video is subject to a delay. The trial continues Thursday and is expected to run over the coming weeks, with scheduled breaks on Fridays, holidays, and Oct. 22.