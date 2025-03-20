FOX 5 Exclusive: Manassas Park Police Chief discusses Mamta Kafle Bhatt investigation

The Brief Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo shared updates on the disappearance of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old mother last seen in July. Her husband, Naresh Bhatt, faces murder and concealing a dead body charges, though her remains have not been found. Investigators conducted over 44 search warrants and 50 physical searches, finding evidence such as blood and signs of a body being moved.



Police chief shares updates on missing mother investigation

The Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo tells FOX 5 in an exclusive interview, the remains of missing Manassas Park mother and wife, 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt, may never be found.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt was last seen in July.

Her husband, Naresh Bhatt, 38, is set to appear in court Thursday morning, facing charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body. He's accused of killing his wife and dismembering her body.

Lugo emphasized that Bhatt is presumed innocent until proven guilty but expressed confidence in the case, citing the probable cause that led to the serious charges Naresh Bhatt now faces. Lugo tells FOX 5 to date, investigators have executed over 44 search warrants and conducted more than 50 physical searches across Northern Virginia.

Husband faces murder charges as trial approaches

What we know:

They searched the property, backyard and various trash sites in the Northern Virginia area.

Despite extensive searches, Chief Mario Lugo acknowledged there have been many complications in the case. He tells FOX 5, with the help of area county departments and the FBI, they are now focused on a landfill site in Page County, Virginia, located just past the Shenandoah mountains.

"That's where most of the trash, I believe, has gone, that we believe went there based on what we're being told," said Chief Lugo, "but they can't tell us where exactly these big dump trucks took the trash and dumped it when it was picked up. I guess most of the trash in Northern Virginia goes to a distribution site where it gets filtered through, load-up on these trucks, these trucks then take it to the site and dump the trash. We can't tell you which driver, which truck, when it was picked up, when it was dumped and then I'm being told chemicals are being put on this stuff. A bulldozer is going back and forth over the trash to flatten it out and take out any stuff that's not needed in there."

What they're saying:

Investigators found blood in the family's home. Authorities argue there's evidence of Mamta Kafle Bhatt's body being moved between rooms.

Mamta was reported missing by co-workers, and police say her husband provided false information about her whereabouts, including claiming she was with a nonexistent sister. "She is not on social media. She is not communicating. This theory that she might still be around, I mean we're not seeing it. We believe she's dead and we're just getting ready for trial," Lugo said.

The trial is scheduled for September. A status hearing on Thursday will not address a request to televise the proceedings.

Bhatt's attorney did not respond to FOX 5's request for comment.

Chief Lugo says police are still continuing the search for Mamta Kafle Bhatt's remains as they now prepare for trial. He is still asking the public to report anything they suspicious that could assist in the investigation.

