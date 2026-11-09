Improper disposal of fireworks displaces family, causes $650K in damage in Virginia house fire

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Equine Trail Court, Chantilly House Fire

The Brief The improper disposal of fireworks led to a house fire in Chantilly that displaced a family. The fire caused an estimated $650,000 in damage to the home on Equine Trail Court. Three adults, two children and a dog were displaced, and two firefighters were injured during the response.



Improper disposal of fireworks led to an accidental house fire in Chantilly that caused nearly $650,000 in damage and displaced a family, according to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue officials.

What we know:

Fire crews received multiple calls on Sunday, Nov. 8, around 8 p.m. about a house fire in the 42000 block of Equine Trail Court in Chantilly. They arrived to find a two-story, single-family house with smoke and fire coming from the garage and first and second floors.

Crews requested more resources and aggressively attacked the fire using multiple hose lines, officials said. It was brought under control within 20 minutes of crews arriving.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by the improper disposal of legal fireworks in a trash can near the corner of the home.

Five people, including three adults and two children, and a dog were displaced. Smoke alarms aided in their safe escape from the home, officials said.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in structural damage, $110,000 in damage to the contents of the home and $40,000 in vehicle damage, officials said.

Two firefighters were injured during the response and have since been released from a hospital.

What they're saying:

"This incident is an important reminder that fireworks can pose a significant fire risk even after they appear to have been extinguished," said Systemwide Fire Chief James S. Williams. "Improperly discarded fireworks can easily ignite combustible materials and quickly lead to a devastating fire."

Fire officials emphasized that spent fireworks should be soaked in water and disposed of in outdoor, fireproof containers.