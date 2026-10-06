Jury selection resumes for Naresh Bhatt, Virginia man accused of killing, dismembering missing wife

Jury selection resumes Tuesday in the trial of Naresh Bhatt, the Manassas man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, more than two years after her disappearance.

The Brief Jury selection resumes Tuesday in the trial of Naresh Bhatt, the Manassas man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife. Bhatt faces charges of murder as well as concealing and defiling a dead body after his August 2024 arrest. Court officials are working to narrow a pool of at least 170 potential jurors down to a panel of 12.



Bhatt, who has remained in custody since his August 2024 arrest, faces charges of murder as well as concealing and defiling a dead body. The trial got underway Monday in Prince William County Circuit Court before Judge Kimberly Irving.

The case began Aug. 1, 2024, when the 28-year-old pediatric nurse failed to report for her shift at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. Officers conducted a welfare check at the couple's Heather Court home the following day at the request of her co-workers. While Bhatt initially told police he did not believe his wife was missing, family and friends insisted she would not abandon her infant daughter. Authorities officially declared her involuntarily missing on Aug. 5, 2024.

RELATED: Jury selection underway in trial for Naresh Bhatt, Virginia man accused of killing, dismembering missing wife

Investigators arrested Bhatt on Aug. 22, 2024, after discovering large bloodstains in the primary bedroom and bathroom of the residence. According to court documents, investigators seized a power saw containing hair fragments from the home and gathered evidence indicating Bhatt visited multiple trash disposal sites. Her body has never been recovered.

Appearing in court Monday in a grey suit and black dress shirt, Bhatt was heavily involved in jury selection, walking to the bench alongside prosecutors and defense attorneys to listen to private questioning. Court officials are working to narrow a pool of at least 170 potential jurors down to a panel of 12. Three potential jurors were dismissed Monday for unspecified reasons.

Judge Irving instructed prospective jurors to delete social media and news apps, turn off notifications, and power off their mobile devices. Under a media coverage order issued by the court, cameras are permitted inside the courtroom, but live streaming is prohibited and any released video will be subject to a delay. The trial is expected to run over the coming weeks with scheduled breaks on Fridays, holidays, and Oct. 22.