Jury selection resumes Wednesday in trial of Naresh Bhatt, Virginia man accused of killing wife

Jury selection resumes Wednesday in the trial of Naresh Bhatt, the Manassas man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt.

About 50 potential jurors remain to be questioned before a jury is seated. All have been instructed to stay off social media and refrain from discussing the case with anyone.

The Brief Jury selection resumes Wednesday for Naresh Bhatt, accused of murdering and dismembering his wife. About 50 potential jurors remain to be questioned in Prince William County Circuit Court. Bhatt was arrested after investigators found bloodstains and a power saw containing hair fragments inside home.



Bhatt, who has remained in custody since his August 2024 arrest, faces charges of murder as well as concealing and defiling a dead body. The trial got underway Monday in Prince William County Circuit Court before Judge Kimberly Irving.

RELATED: Jury selection resumes for Naresh Bhatt, Virginia man accused of killing, dismembering missing wife

The case began Aug. 1, 2024, when the 28-year-old pediatric nurse failed to report for her shift at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. Officers conducted a welfare check at the couple's Heather Court home the following day at the request of her co-workers. While Bhatt initially told police he did not believe his wife was missing, family and friends insisted she would not abandon her infant daughter. Authorities officially declared her involuntarily missing on Aug. 5, 2024.

RELATED: Jury selection underway in trial for Naresh Bhatt, Virginia man accused of killing, dismembering missing wife

Investigators arrested Bhatt on Aug. 22, 2024, after discovering large bloodstains in the primary bedroom and bathroom of the residence. According to court documents, investigators seized a power saw containing hair fragments from the home and gathered evidence indicating Bhatt visited multiple trash disposal sites. Her body has never been recovered.