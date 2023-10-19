Howard Homecoming takes over the district: Your full weekend guide to things to do in DC

Howard University's homecoming is underway with a number of on-campus and off campus events in D.C. Here is your guide to things to do in the D.C. area.

Howard University will be facing off with Norfolk University for their homecoming football game this Saturday, October 21. Kick off is at 10 a.m. and yard fest will take place on the Main Yard shortly after at 12 p.m.

Enjoy a spooky family-friendly Halloween event this weekend at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. The event will be held outdoors rain or shine, so be sure to bundle up. Visitors will receive a souvenir tote bag and be able to visit 30 trick-or-treat stations around the Zoo.

Grab a friend and get ready to laugh the night away. FOX 5'S DMV Zone Joe Clair will be hosting his weekend comedy series that will feature performances from Junior from the Steve Harvey Morning Show and national comedy star D’Lai. The event will also include live music and delectable food from Ruby’s Southern Comfort Kitchen.

Enjoy some Howl-O-Ween fun for a full ‘pawty', filled with costumes and plenty of milk bones. The annual event welcomes dog owners and lovers for a day filled with activities, treats, and a seasonal family photo booth. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

The NMWA will be reopening this Saturday, October 21 at 11 a.m. and is kicking things off with a day of celebration. Visitors will be able to enjoy a number of events, live performances, drop-in activities, flash tattoos, and tastings. The museum does require tickets for admission, click here to get yours.