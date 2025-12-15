$1.1M drug smuggling plot: 3 more charged in Virginia

article

Three individuals have been charged in a grand jury's ongoing investigation into a $1.1 million drug smuggling attempt at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women.

What we know:

Rebecca Eileen Frost, Janice Lee Shenk and Adam Gregory Swale face charges related to drug smuggling. Frost, currently an inmate, is charged with conspiracy and attempting to possess or sell a Schedule III drug. Shenk is charged with conspiracy to deliver narcotics to a prisoner. Swale faces multiple charges, including delivering narcotics and possession with intent to sell.

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Chad Dotson emphasized the importance of keeping prisons free of contraband in a statement.

"Drugs and illegal contraband have no place at all in our prisons," he said. He then praised the Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) and the Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office for their efforts.

The backstory:

In October, six individuals were initially arrested and charged in connection with this case. The investigation has since expanded, leading to additional charges against Frost, Shenk and Swale.

VADOC's stance on contraband

The VADOC maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy against smuggling drugs or contraband into its facilities. The department urges anyone with information about such activities to contact them at 540-830-9280.

"I thank them for their continued persistence with this investigation," Dotson added.