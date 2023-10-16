Nova Wild Zoo offering Sloth Encounters for $100

Meet Slomo and Siesta, the newest residents at the Nova Wild Zoo in Virginia.

For $100, you can now not only visit and learn about these adorable Two-Toed Sloths but also have an up-close and personal encounter.

The Sloth Encounter is a newly built interactive habitat that visitors can experience as part of a 15-minute zookeeper-guided tour. The zoo wants people to bring their friends, take pictures, and interact with Slomo and Siesta – who got their names recently after the zoo launched a social media contest.

"My team and I are so excited about this exhibit," said Nova Wild's founder, Tara Campbell Lussier. "It's been a long time coming, we've been renovating for a while. We're just so excited to introduce Slomo and Siesta. They're the first of two sloths. There will eventually be eight in this exhibit."

Slomo and Siesta are just two out of 300 animals currently at Nova Wild's Zoo and Safari.

General zoo admission tickets are required to visit the sloth exhibit. Children under six can not participate, and children 6-17 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

The zoo also recommends prospective visitors wear closed-toed shoes, refrain from loose clothing and pull their long hair back or tie it up.

According to Nova Wild's website, all encounters are at the discretion of zookeepers, so if the animals are not behaving or participating the encounter could be canceled or rescheduled at any time.