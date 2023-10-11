Get Halloween ready with these BOOzy cocktails in the DC area

Several bars around D.C. are celebrating autumn by creating original fall-inspired cocktails and putting their own spin on some popular cocktail staples. If you are in the mood for a taste of fall, here are five places to check out!

Urban Roast

Urban Roast has flooded social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram with their festive decor and aesthetically pleasing food and drinks. The restaurant is filled with fall decor-from colorful leaves on the walls and ceilings to beautiful fairy lights around the restaurant. There are also some unique cocktails for a limited time including a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, a Cinnamon Apple Sidecar, a Walnut Manhattan, an Earl Grey Vanilla Old Fashioned, and many more.

McClellan's Retreat

McClellan’s Retreat, a DuPont classic, has found a unique way to add some tricks to their treats! After a long summer of waiting for what felt like an eternity, it’s officially pumpkin-spice latte season! If you think you can handle it check out McClellan's Retreat and try "Death by Pumpkin Spice'' an original cocktail crafted to satisfy all of your Pumpkin Spice cravings.

CHIKO

For the first time, CHIKO has added a new drink to its menu, just in time for spooky season. The Chi-EYE-Ko Sour, a unique combination of red sangria, mezcal, and lychee sour mix, captures the taste of Halloween while grabbing your attention. The drink fully embraces the Halloween spirit by garnishing this drink with lychee stuffed with cherries, which resemble eyeballs. EYE can guarantee this drink will get you to fall in love with the fall!

Serenata

What happens when you combine the culture of Dia De Los Muertos with the inspiration behind the art of Jose Guadalupe Posada? You get the La Catrina cocktail which combines pumpkin, corn, and garbanzo flavors to create what fall is all about. This cocktail is definitely worth a try and has the power to get you counting down the days until the leaves start to change! There is no better way to welcome in the fall than with the La Catrina cocktail in your hand!

Doyle

There's a chill in the air, and there's no better way to warm up this fall than grabbing a DuPont Storm Cocktail. This cocktail combines many flavors such as Crown Royal Apple Brandy, maple syrup, ginger beer, a Guinness Float, and more to get you feeling excited about the fall weather. The combination of spices can warm you up on a nice cool day and get you through sweater weather.