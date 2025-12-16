Virginia man pointed gun at driver, blocked him in road rage incident, police say

The Brief Police say the suspect blocked a driver and pointed a gun during a road rage encounter. No shots were fired and no one was hurt. He was arrested later that day and charged.



A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at another driver and refused to let him pass during a weekend road rage incident.

What we know:

The confrontation happened on Dec. 14 around 6:40 p.m. near Springwoods Drive and Blysdale Lane in Woodbridge.

Police say 33‑year‑old Brandon Trevor Kellstrom stopped his vehicle in front of a 25‑year‑old driver, blocking him from passing. When the victim approached Kellstrom’s car, Kellstrom allegedly pointed a firearm at him before driving away.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Kellstrom was arrested later that day and charged with brandishing a firearm and reckless driving. His court date is pending.

Brandon Trevor Kellstrom (Prince William Police Department) Expand