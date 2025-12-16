Virginia man pointed gun at driver, blocked him in road rage incident, police say
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at another driver and refused to let him pass during a weekend road rage incident.
What we know:
The confrontation happened on Dec. 14 around 6:40 p.m. near Springwoods Drive and Blysdale Lane in Woodbridge.
Police say 33‑year‑old Brandon Trevor Kellstrom stopped his vehicle in front of a 25‑year‑old driver, blocking him from passing. When the victim approached Kellstrom’s car, Kellstrom allegedly pointed a firearm at him before driving away.
No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
Kellstrom was arrested later that day and charged with brandishing a firearm and reckless driving. His court date is pending.
Brandon Trevor Kellstrom (Prince William Police Department)
The Source: Information in this article comes from Prince William Police Department.