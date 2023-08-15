Howard University to host town hall in wake of recent violence

Howard University is hosting a town hall on Tuesday in the wake of recent violence that has occurred near the university's campus.

"Maintaining the safety and well-being of Howard University students is our first priority," said Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick in a letter.

The letter from Frederick references in particular a physical assault that took place near a residence hall early Sunday morning.

"We are investigating not only this incident but also our response to it. We apologize to our students who expressed that our public safety response did not meet their expectations of support and assistance," said Frederick in the letter.

The Parent and Student Town Hall is set to take place on August 15 at 1 p.m. Those wishing to participate should register here.

FOX 5 has obtained the police report for an incident that occurred at Howard Plaza Towers on Monday morning. Police say one victim was assaulted and stabbed by two suspects, who stole keys, an iPhone and a pair of Air Jordans from the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment, according to the police report.

In July, a construction worker from El Salvador was shot and killed on Howard's campus during what police say was an attempted robbery.