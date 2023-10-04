Its beginning to feel a lot like fall: 5 places to go in the DC area for pumpkin patches, farms, and more

As the weather starts to change, and we say goodbye to summer, farms around the D.C. area have begun their annual fall festivities. If you are looking to get out of city and change up your everyday views, here are five farms in the D.C. area you should check out!

Butlers Orchard, in Germantown will be hosting their Pumpkin Festival every Wednesday - Sunday (including Columbus Day). The Pumpkin festival is a family friendly event providing many fun activities such as hayrides, a corn maze, slides, tractors, pumpkin picking, and more! Tickets are required for this event and can either be purchased online or at the gate. Tickets for Wednesday - Friday can be purchased for $10 online, and $12 at the gate, and tickets for Saturdays and Sundays can be purchased for $15 online, and $17 at the gate. Butlers Orchard strongly encourages reservations ahead of time due to common sell outs on most weekends. Other activities for additional purchase include a pumpkin cannon, pony rides, face painting, and more!

Fall Festival is back at Cox Farm in Centerville, tickets for this festival are available online only, and prices vary depending on when you visit. Discount Day tickets are $10 each, value tickets are $15 each, regular tickets are $20, and peak day tickets are $25 each. More information about pricing and dates can be found on the Cox Farm website. Admission includes slides, hayrides, farm animals, swings, fresh cider, and more!

This festival includes music, various slides, a cow milking demo, and farm activities, all available with the purchase of a ticket! Additional tickets are required for this event and range from $30-$40. Tickets from Fields of Fear include attractions such as The Fireground, a Dark Side Hayride, a haunted Forest, and a haunted corn maze.

Wishing you had a way to pick your own apples and pumpkins? Then Gaver Farm in Mount Airy is the place for you! The pumpkin patch is open every day from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and vary in price depending on size and weight. Gavers Farm has a huge variety of apples including Blondee, Buckeye, Ultra Gold, Fuji, Crimson Crisp, Cameo, and more! Gavers Farm also has free hayrides from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and free hayrides on weekdays starting at 12 p.m. Gavers Farm also has its Fall Fest underway, running now through October 1, every day from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Fall Fest admission does require tickets costing $18.75 on September weekends, $21.00 on October weekends, and $13.50 on weekdays. Tickets can be purchased either online or at the farm. Fall Fest offers more than 60 attractions including playgrounds, petting zoos, mazes, duck races and more!

The Fall Festival at Montpelier Farms in Upper Marlboro is happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets for the weekend Fall Festival can be purchased for $19 each, and include a 7-acre interactive corn maze, animals, hayrides, pedal karts, and more! Weekday Playday is also offered at this far4m starting in October every Tuesday - Thursday, which includes one corn maze, play sets, hayrides and more. Tickets are encouraged to be bought online in advance because walk-ins will not be accepted on Saturdays and Sundays starting in October.

Starting this weekend through November 6, Fall Fun will begin at Rock Hill Orchards in Mount Airy Maryland. Come on down for apple picking, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, and more! The toughest part will be deciding which of the 25 kinds of apples you want to pick! At Fall Fun there is so much to do, such as visiting baby calves, participating in a corn maze, and having a shot at the pumpkin cannon! Be sure to get a scoop of ice cream at Maryland’s only made of the farm ice cream from the Creamery after watching the calves get milked, choosing from many flavors such as toasted coconut chip, malted milk ball, and apple cinnamon!