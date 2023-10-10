This Maryland road is one of the best to see fall foliage in the US

3,000 Americans put Maryland on the map as the second-best place in the country to drive through fall foliage, according to a new survey.

The scenic Route 25, aka Falls Road, was ranked second overall out of 140 roads where leaves turn bright, warm colors for the fall season. West Virginia’s Seneca Trail was the only route in the country that bested Maryland’s drive.

According to the survey by Gunther VW Coconut Creek, Allegheny Scenic Drive in Pennsylvania, Cherokee Foothills Scenic Byway in South Carolina and Rim Rock Drive in Colorado joined Falls Road in the top five journeys for viewing autumn leaves.

The Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway was second in the state of Maryland and eighth overall.

Route 25 stretches for 39 miles as far south as Baltimore and reaches just short of the Pennsylvania border.