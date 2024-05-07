Maryland Primary Elections 2024: Where to vote, who is on the ballot and more
BETHESDA - It is one week until Maryland’s 2024 primary election on May 14, where voters can cast their ballots for presidential candidates as well as statewide and local races.
Here’s everything you need to know about voting in Maryland.
- Who can vote in Maryland?
- Mail-in ballot voting in Maryland
- Where to vote in Maryland
- Early voting in Maryland
- Maryland voting in-person
- What's on the ballot in Maryland?
Who can vote in Maryland?
Maryland is a closed primary state, meaning that residents must be registered with either the Democratic or Republican Party to vote in the primary election.
Mail-in ballot voting in Maryland
The law requires the State Board of Elections and each local board of elections to refer to absentee ballots as "mail-in ballots" and absentee voting as "mail-in voting."
Any registered voter may vote by mail-in ballot. You don't need a reason to vote by mail-in ballot. It's another way to vote if you don't want to or can't go to an early voting center or your polling place.
If you do not know if you are registered to vote, use our Voter Look-up to find out. If you are not registered to vote, find out how to register to vote.
There are three ways you can request a mail-in ballot.
- Online if you have a Maryland’s driver’s license or MVA-issued ID card.
- Complete and return this form. Read the instructions, enter the required information, print the form, sign it, and return it to your local board of elections. You can return it by mail, fax, or email (scanned as an attachment).
- Go to your local board of elections and fill it out and turn in the form.
If you want to get a mail-in ballot for all future elections, you can sign up for the permanent mail-in ballot list when you request a mail-in ballot. Once you are on this list, we will send you your mail-in ballot for each future election you are eligible to vote in. You won't have to submit a request for each election.
Can someone else deliver my mail-in ballot in person in Maryland?
Yes, you can designate someone to be your agent. This person will take your completed mail-in ballot application to your local board of elections, pick up your ballot, and deliver it to you. To get your ballot this way, you and your agent must complete the Mail-in Ballot: Designation of Agent Form (Papeleta de Votante Ausente: Formulario para Designar un Representante). This form can also be obtained from your local board of elections.
How to receive a mail-in ballot in Maryland
You decide how you want to receive your ballot. You can receive it:
- By mail. The Maryland Board of Elections can send it to your home or where you’ll be when ballots are mailed about 30-45 days before an election
- Via a link in an email. The state Board of Elections can send you an email about 30-45 days before the election with a link to your ballot. You need a printer for this option since you’ll need to return your printed ballot by mail, at a drop box or at your local board of elections.
You pick how you want to receive your ballot on the request form.
- Online if you have a Maryland’s driver’s license or MVA-issued ID card
- Mail-in ballot application for 2024 elections (PDF)
- Solicitud de Papeleta de Votante Ausente para las Elecciones del 2024 (PDF)
How to fill out a mail-in ballot in Maryland
There are instructions with your ballot. Review the instructions carefully before starting to vote. If you received your ballot by mail or fax, you need a black pen to vote. Review your ballot before voting as your ballot may be multiple pages. Carefully fill in the oval to the left of your choice, and do not vote for more candidates than the number specified in the contest heading. If you wish, you may vote for fewer candidates than specified.
If you download your ballot from the State's website, you can print the blank ballot and mark your ballot by hand. Do not sign your name or make any other mark on your ballot.
Write-in voting is only allowed in general elections.
A general election ballot has spaces for write-in votes. To cast a write-in vote by hand, fill in the oval to the left of the space for the write-in vote, and write the first and last names of the person in the appropriate space.
You must mail or hand deliver your mail-in ballot to a voting location, a ballot drop-off box, or your local board of elections. You cannot email or fax your voted mail-in ballot.
You must mail or hand-deliver your voted ballot. You cannot submit your voted ballot online, by email or fax. Requests must be processed by local boards of elections to be effective, which can take several days.
If you are going to the polls to vote, make sure you do not return your mail-in ballot.
Submitting a mail-in ballot in Maryland
Use the envelope provided with your ballot. You can:
- Mail your ballot. We recommend that you mail your ballot as soon as you have voted on it. It must be postmarked on or before primary election day (May 14, 2024). Your voted ballot must be received by your local board of elections by 10 am on May 24, 2024.
- Take your ballot to a ballot drop box. When you receive your ballot, you will also receive a list of the ballot drop box locations in your county. You can view the list of drop box locations here.
- Hand deliver your ballot. You must deliver it to your local board of elections by 8 pm on election day, or you may take it to an early voting center, or a ballot drop off box by the time the polls close.
- The list of early voting centers for the 2024 Primary Election will be posted when available.
If you have specific questions, please contact your local board of elections or the State Board of Elections.
You can track your request and your ballot here.
Where to vote in Maryland
For early voting, click here is a list of early voting centers. You can go to any location between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. until May 9.
To vote at a polling location on Primary Election Day on May 14, look up your voting location with the Maryland State Board of Elections.
Early voting in Maryland
The Maryland primary election is just around the corner, but for those that want to skip the lines on Election Day, here’s what you can do:
Maryland residents can start voting early in-person beginning on Thursday, May 2. The early voting period ends on May 9. Voting during this time period is the same as voting on Election Day.
Early voting centers will be open from 7 am to 8 p.m. and you can vote in the county where you live. Click here for a list of early voting centers.
Maryland changed some of its early voting laws in 2021, expanding the hours for early voting and the number of early voting sites.
Maryland early in-person voting for 2024 presidential primary election begins Thursday
Maryland voting in person
Voters in the Maryland 2024 Primary Election can vote in person during early voting or on election day. Here’s what you need to know if you want to vote in person – including how to register, what you need to bring, and where and when you can cast your ballot.
What to know before voting in person
First things first, make sure that you are registered to vote and that your information is correct. Register to vote or update your information here.
Check to see if you have to show ID before voting. Here's how to find the voter services site.
Review the sample ballot you received in the mail or print it from the voter look-up website.
If you have a disability or if you need help voting, this is where you can find resources. There are accessible ballot marking devices at all voting locations. You can also bring someone to help you vote, or have two election judges can also assist.
If English is your second language, ballots and other voting materials in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties are provided in Spanish. Check with your local board of elections to find out if information in other languages are available.
What you can or cannot do while voting in Maryland
On Election Day and during early voting, there are some things you can and cannot do while voting.
- You can bring one or two children under 18 years old with you to vote. Under Maryland law, the children can accompany you as long as they do not disrupt or interfere with normal voting procedures.
- You can bring any printed material - including your marked specimen ballot - to help you vote.
- You can bring your ID. Some first time voters in Maryland will be asked to show ID before voting. Valid forms of ID include: A current and valid photo ID like a Maryland driver's license, student, employee or military ID card, U.S passport A copy of current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address
- A current and valid photo ID like a Maryland driver's license, student, employee or military ID card, U.S passport
- A copy of current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address
- You can wear clothing, buttons or stickers with political messages, but you must leave the early voting center or polling place immediately after voting.
- You cannot use your cell phone, pager, camera, and computer equipment in an early voting center or at a polling place.
What to do after voting in Maryland
If you voted the ballot that was mailed to you or a provisional ballot, find out whether your ballot was counted and if not, the reason why it was not counted. This information is typically available about 10 days after an election. Find out whether your ballot was counted here.
If your employer requires proof that you voted, give your employer the Certificate of Participation you received from the election judge.
What’s on the ballot in Maryland
Maryland voters will be weighing in on a number of local races with a hefty number of candidates.
Senate
There are ten candidates on the Democratic side competing for the Senate chair. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Rep. David Trone are currently viewed as the leading contenders for the Democratic nomination.
Full list of Democratic candidates
- Angela Alsobrooks
- Michael W. Cobb, Sr.
- Marcellus Crews
- Brian E. Frydenborg
- Scottie J. Griffin
- Robert K. Houton
- Joseph Perez
- Steven Henry Seuferer
- David J. Trone
- Andrew Jaye Wildman
On the Republican side, there are a total of seven candidates. Among the group is former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who announced his candidacy earlier this year.
Full list of Republican candidates:
- Moe H. Barakat
- Chris Chaffee
- Robin Ficker
- Lorie R. Friend
- Larry Hogan
- John A. Myrick
- Laban Y. Seyoum
U.S. House
District 6
All eight U.S. House seats are up for election. The 6th District includes all of Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties, and a portion of Montgomery County.This is also the most crowded District on the ballet.
Full list of Democratic candidates
- Peter Choharis
- George Gluck
- Geoffrey Grammer
- Ashwani Jain
- Lesley J. Lopez
- Tekesha A. Martinez
- April McClain Delaney
- Stephen R. McDow, II
- Mohammad S. Mozumder
- Adrian Petrus
- Joel Rubin
- Laurie-Anne Sayles
- Joe Vogel
- Destiny Drake West
- Kiambo "Bo" White
- Altimont Mark Wilks
Full list of Republican candidates:
- Dan Cox
- Chris Hyser
- Neil C. Parrott
- Todd A. Puglisi
- Mariela Roca
- Tom Royals
- Brenda J. Thiam
District 2
Maryland’s 2nd District includes parts of Carroll and Baltimore counties as well as part of Baltimore City.
Full list of Democratic candidates:
- Harry Bhandari
- Sia Kyriakakos
- John "Johnny O" Olszewski, Jr.
- Sharron Reed-Burns
- Jessica Sjoberg
- Clint Spellman, Jr.
Full list of Republican candidates:
- Kim Klacik
- John Thormann
- Dave Wallace
District 3
Maryland’s 3rd District includes all of Howard County and parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties.
Full list of Democratic candidates:
- Mark S. Chang
- Michael Coburn
- Malcolm Thomas Colombo
- Abigail Diehl
- Juan Dominguez
- Lindsay Donahue
- Harry Anthony Dunn
- Sarah Elfreth
- Mark Steven Gosnell
- Terri Hill
- Aisha Khan
- Clarence Lam
- Matt Libber
- Kristin Anne Lyman Nabors
- John H. Morse, III
- Jake Pretot
- Don Quinn
- Mike Rogers
- Danny Craig Rupli
- Gary Schuman
- Stewart Fred Silver
- Jeff Woodard
Full list of Republican candidates:
- Arthur Radford Baker, Jr.
- Ray Bly
- Berney Flowers
- Thomas E. "Pinkston" Harris
- Jordan Mayo
- Naveed Mian
- Joshua M. Morales
- John Rea
- Robert J. Steinberger