Maryland Primary Elections 2024: Where to vote, who is on the ballot and more

It is one week until Maryland’s 2024 primary election on May 14, where voters can cast their ballots for presidential candidates as well as statewide and local races.

Here’s everything you need to know about voting in Maryland.

Maryland is a closed primary state, meaning that residents must be registered with either the Democratic or Republican Party to vote in the primary election.

The law requires the State Board of Elections and each local board of elections to refer to absentee ballots as "mail-in ballots" and absentee voting as "mail-in voting."

Any registered voter may vote by mail-in ballot. You don't need a reason to vote by mail-in ballot. It's another way to vote if you don't want to or can't go to an early voting center or your polling place.

If you do not know if you are registered to vote, use our Voter Look-up to find out. If you are not registered to vote, find out how to register to vote .

There are three ways you can request a mail-in ballot.

If you want to get a mail-in ballot for all future elections, you can sign up for the permanent mail-in ballot list when you request a mail-in ballot. Once you are on this list, we will send you your mail-in ballot for each future election you are eligible to vote in. You won't have to submit a request for each election.

Can someone else deliver my mail-in ballot in person in Maryland?

Yes, you can designate someone to be your agent. This person will take your completed mail-in ballot application to your local board of elections , pick up your ballot, and deliver it to you. To get your ballot this way, you and your agent must complete the Mail-in Ballot: Designation of Agent Form ( Papeleta de Votante Ausente: Formulario para Designar un Representante ). This form can also be obtained from your local board of elections .

How to receive a mail-in ballot in Maryland

You decide how you want to receive your ballot. You can receive it:

By mail. The Maryland Board of Elections can send it to your home or where you’ll be when ballots are mailed about 30-45 days before an election

Via a link in an email. The state Board of Elections can send you an email about 30-45 days before the election with a link to your ballot. You need a printer for this option since you’ll need to return your printed ballot by mail, at a drop box or at your local board of elections.

You pick how you want to receive your ballot on the request form.

How to fill out a mail-in ballot in Maryland

There are instructions with your ballot. Review the instructions carefully before starting to vote. If you received your ballot by mail or fax, you need a black pen to vote. Review your ballot before voting as your ballot may be multiple pages. Carefully fill in the oval to the left of your choice, and do not vote for more candidates than the number specified in the contest heading. If you wish, you may vote for fewer candidates than specified.

If you download your ballot from the State's website, you can print the blank ballot and mark your ballot by hand. Do not sign your name or make any other mark on your ballot.

Write-in voting is only allowed in general elections.

A general election ballot has spaces for write-in votes. To cast a write-in vote by hand, fill in the oval to the left of the space for the write-in vote, and write the first and last names of the person in the appropriate space.

You must mail or hand deliver your mail-in ballot to a voting location, a ballot drop-off box, or your local board of elections . You cannot email or fax your voted mail-in ballot.

You must mail or hand-deliver your voted ballot. You cannot submit your voted ballot online, by email or fax.

If you are going to the polls to vote, make sure you do not return your mail-in ballot.

Submitting a mail-in ballot in Maryland

Use the envelope provided with your ballot. You can:

Mail your ballot. We recommend that you mail your ballot as soon as you have voted on it. It must be postmarked on or before primary election day (May 14, 2024). Your voted ballot must be received by your local board of elections by 10 am on May 24, 2024.

Take your ballot to a ballot drop box. When you receive your ballot, you will also receive a list of the ballot drop box locations in your county. You can view the list of drop box locations here.

Hand deliver your ballot. You must deliver it to your local board of elections by 8 pm on election day, or you may take it to an early voting center, or a ballot drop off box by the time the polls close.

The list of early voting centers for the 2024 Primary Election will be posted when available.

If you have specific questions, please contact your local board of elections or the State Board of Elections .

You can track your request and your ballot here.

For early voting, click here is a list of early voting centers. You can go to any location between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. until May 9.

To vote at a polling location on Primary Election Day on May 14, look up your voting location with the Maryland State Board of Elections.

The Maryland primary election is just around the corner, but for those that want to skip the lines on Election Day, here’s what you can do:

Maryland residents can start voting early in-person beginning on Thursday, May 2. The early voting period ends on May 9. Voting during this time period is the same as voting on Election Day.

Early voting centers will be open from 7 am to 8 p.m. and you can vote in the county where you live. Click here for a list of early voting centers.

Maryland changed some of its early voting laws in 2021, expanding the hours for early voting and the number of early voting sites.

Voters in the Maryland 2024 Primary Election can vote in person during early voting or on election day. Here’s what you need to know if you want to vote in person – including how to register, what you need to bring, and where and when you can cast your ballot.

What to know before voting in person

First things first, make sure that you are registered to vote and that your information is correct. Register to vote or update your information here.

Check to see if you have to show ID before voting. Here's how to find the voter services site.

Review the sample ballot you received in the mail or print it from the voter look-up website.

If you have a disability or if you need help voting, this is where you can find resources. There are accessible ballot marking devices at all voting locations. You can also bring someone to help you vote, or have two election judges can also assist.

If English is your second language, ballots and other voting materials in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties are provided in Spanish. Check with your local board of elections to find out if information in other languages are available.

What you can or cannot do while voting in Maryland

On Election Day and during early voting, there are some things you can and cannot do while voting.

You can bring one or two children under 18 years old with you to vote. Under Maryland law, the children can accompany you as long as they do not disrupt or interfere with normal voting procedures.

You can bring any printed material - including your marked specimen ballot - to help you vote.

You can bring your ID. Some first time voters in Maryland will be asked to show ID before voting. Valid forms of ID include: A current and valid photo ID like a Maryland driver's license, student, employee or military ID card, U.S passport A copy of current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address

A current and valid photo ID like a Maryland driver's license, student, employee or military ID card, U.S passport

A copy of current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address

You can wear clothing, buttons or stickers with political messages, but you must leave the early voting center or polling place immediately after voting.

You cannot use your cell phone, pager, camera, and computer equipment in an early voting center or at a polling place.

What to do after voting in Maryland

If you voted the ballot that was mailed to you or a provisional ballot, find out whether your ballot was counted and if not, the reason why it was not counted. This information is typically available about 10 days after an election. Find out whether your ballot was counted here.

If your employer requires proof that you voted, give your employer the Certificate of Participation you received from the election judge.

Maryland voters will be weighing in on a number of local races with a hefty number of candidates.

Senate

There are ten candidates on the Democratic side competing for the Senate chair. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Rep. David Trone are currently viewed as the leading contenders for the Democratic nomination.

Full list of Democratic candidates

Angela Alsobrooks

Michael W. Cobb, Sr.

Marcellus Crews

Brian E. Frydenborg

Scottie J. Griffin

Robert K. Houton

Joseph Perez

Steven Henry Seuferer

David J. Trone

Andrew Jaye Wildman

On the Republican side, there are a total of seven candidates. Among the group is former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan , who announced his candidacy earlier this year.

Full list of Republican candidates:

Moe H. Barakat

Chris Chaffee

Robin Ficker

Lorie R. Friend

Larry Hogan

John A. Myrick

Laban Y. Seyoum

U.S. House

District 6

All eight U.S. House seats are up for election. The 6th District includes all of Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties, and a portion of Montgomery County.This is also the most crowded District on the ballet.

Full list of Democratic candidates

Peter Choharis

George Gluck

Geoffrey Grammer

Ashwani Jain

Lesley J. Lopez

Tekesha A. Martinez

April McClain Delaney

Stephen R. McDow, II

Mohammad S. Mozumder

Adrian Petrus

Joel Rubin

Laurie-Anne Sayles

Joe Vogel

Destiny Drake West

Kiambo "Bo" White

Altimont Mark Wilks

Full list of Republican candidates:

Dan Cox

Chris Hyser

Neil C. Parrott

Todd A. Puglisi

Mariela Roca

Tom Royals

Brenda J. Thiam

District 2

Maryland’s 2nd District includes parts of Carroll and Baltimore counties as well as part of Baltimore City.

Full list of Democratic candidates:

Harry Bhandari

Sia Kyriakakos

John "Johnny O" Olszewski, Jr.

Sharron Reed-Burns

Jessica Sjoberg

Clint Spellman, Jr.

Full list of Republican candidates:

Kim Klacik

John Thormann

Dave Wallace

District 3

Maryland’s 3rd District includes all of Howard County and parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties.

Full list of Democratic candidates:

Mark S. Chang

Michael Coburn

Malcolm Thomas Colombo

Abigail Diehl

Juan Dominguez

Lindsay Donahue

Harry Anthony Dunn

Sarah Elfreth

Mark Steven Gosnell

Terri Hill

Aisha Khan

Clarence Lam

Matt Libber

Kristin Anne Lyman Nabors

John H. Morse, III

Jake Pretot

Don Quinn

Mike Rogers

Danny Craig Rupli

Gary Schuman

Stewart Fred Silver

Jeff Woodard

Full list of Republican candidates: