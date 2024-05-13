Maryland Primary Elections 2024: How to find your polling place

Voters in Maryland are set to head out Tuesday and fill out their ballots for their favorite candidates in the 2024 Primary Election.

The state has over 1,500 polling places, with nearly half of them located in four counties.

According to recent Census data, Prince George's County, the second most populated county in the state, has the most polling locations, with 251. Montgomery County follows closely with 241 polling places. Baltimore City has 194, Baltimore County has 189, and Anne Arundel County has 163.

Finding your polling place can be challenging.

The Maryland Board of Elections offers two options for residents to locate their designated polling sites.

Voters can use the name search to find specific registration details and polling place information. Alternatively, if voters have moved and not updated their registration information, they can use the board's address search.

Check out both voting location lookup options below:

Address Search

Name Search

