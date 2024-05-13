2 teens charged in Southwest DC armed robbery

Two D.C. teens were arrested for an armed robbery in Southwest, police say.

Police say the robbery took place around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

Officers were called to the 400 block of L’Enfant Plaza, SW, where a victim reported that four suspects approached him and one suspect displayed a handgun and demanded property.

The victim complied and the suspects fled with the victim’s property.

A short time later, two suspects were located nearby and placed under arrest.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were charged with armed robbery.

Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact MPD.



