2 teens charged in Southwest DC armed robbery

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  May 13, 2024 4:17pm EDT
WASHINGTON - Two D.C. teens were arrested for an armed robbery in Southwest, police say. 

Police say the robbery took place around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, May 10. 

Officers were called to the 400 block of L’Enfant Plaza, SW, where a victim reported that four suspects approached him and one suspect displayed a handgun and demanded property. 

The victim complied and the suspects fled with the victim’s property.

A short time later, two suspects were located nearby and placed under arrest. 

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were charged with armed robbery.

Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact MPD.


 