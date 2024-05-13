Maryland Primary Elections 2024: What's on the ballot in each county

Maryland’s 2024 primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 14. Voters can cast their ballots for presidential candidates as well as a number of statewide and local races.

Maryland is a closed primary state, meaning that residents must be registered with either the Democratic or Republican Party to vote in the primary election.

There are ten candidates on the Democratic side competing for the Senate chair. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Rep. David Trone are currently viewed as the leading contenders for the Democratic nomination.

On the Republican side, there are a total of seven candidates. Among the group is former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who announced his candidacy earlier this year.

Additionally, all eight U.S. House seats are up for election. The 6th District includes all of Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties, and a portion of Montgomery County. This is also the most crowded District on the ballot.

Here’s a look at some of the sample ballots across the state: