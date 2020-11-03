Election 2020 results: Vermont, Virginia go to Biden, Kentucky called for Trump

Some states began reporting early results Tuesday night in the 2020 race for the White House, though it could be days before America knows for certain if President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the election.

FOX News is projecting that Biden will defeat Trump in the commonwealth of Virginia and will also win the state of Vermont. Trump has won Kentucky, according to the outlet.

Polls began to close Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET in Kentucky and Indiana, with most closing between 8 and 9 p.m. ET. The last polls will close at 1 a.m. ET in Alaska.

All eyes were on six battleground states — Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — which were expected to have extremely tight outcomes and could likely determine the election result. These states account for a whopping 101 of the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.

Experts say Florida and North Carolina could be among the first of these states with projections by the end of the night, with quicker results expected than in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

While plenty of Americans voted in person on Nov. 3, almost 102 million people had already voted in the weeks prior. The election, reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, as well as a racial reckoning, prompted record early voting across the country both by mail and in-person.

On Tuesday, Biden refused to make any predictions about the outcome of the election, but said he remained “hopeful.”

Speaking to reporters Tuesday outside a Delaware community center, Biden said he’s heard from aides that there’s “overwhelming turnout” among young people, women and older Black adults in places like Georgia and Florida.

Biden capped off a day of last-minute campaigning in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and in Philadelphia with a couple of local stops in Wilmington, Delaware. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris also visited Wilmington, after spending the afternoon campaigning in Michigan.

Meanwhile, supporters cheered and applauded Trump at his campaign headquarters, where he visited Tuesday to thank dozens of staffers working to get him reelected. The president predicted his victory, but acknowledged he could lose.

“I think we’re going to have a great night, but it’s politics and it’s elections and you never know,” Trump said.

More than 100 staffers, almost all wearing masks, lined up against the back wall of the operations center to hear from their candidate. Some masks were emblazoned with “Trump” and “MAGA” for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

Trump said his campaign was doing well in states like Florida, Arizona and Texas — and noted the importance of winning Pennsylvania.

“Winning is easy. Losing is never easy,” he said. “Not for me it’s not.”

Earlier Tuesday, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered U.S. Postal Service inspectors to sweep more than two dozen mail processing facilities for lingering mail-in ballots and for those ballots to be sent out immediately.

The order, which included centers in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, south Florida and parts of Wisconsin, came after national delivery delays leading up to the election and concerns the agency wouldn’t be able to deliver ballots on time.

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the agency to conduct a sweep between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET. But the agency failed to meet the deadline and said that some 300,000 ballots lacked a delivery scan, according to FOX News.

The Postal Service said that inspectors would be in the identified facilities "throughout the evening."

In the final days of the race, Trump campaigned in important regions across the country, holding packed rallies and downplaying the threat of COVID-19. He criticized Democratic leaders who have imposed limits on gatherings to help combat the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 231,000 Americans as new cases continue to rise nationwide.

Trump has touted his administration’s response to the pandemic during his first term, highlighting his own recovery from COVID-19 and promising a soon-to-come vaccine.

Biden has said he would heed the advice of scientists if elected to the White House and pledged to work with state and local officials across the country to push mask mandates. He declared that "the first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump,” and he promised he would retain the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom the president has talked of firing.

Trump, meanwhile, touted the nation's economic rebound in the July-September quarter and the recent confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett — tipping the court to a 6-3 conservative majority.

Trump also assailed a decision that allows Pennsylvania’s elections officials to count mailed ballots that are received in the three days after Tuesday’s election. The high court refused to block the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision, which ordered the extension until Nov. 6.

Both campaigns have insisted they have a pathway to securing the necessary 270 Electoral College votes required to win the presidency, though Biden’s options have appeared more plentiful in recent polling. The Trump campaign is banking on a surge of enthusiasm from his most loyal supporters turning out to vote in person on Election Day.

Traditionally, Republicans have had high turnout in the weeks before Election Day. But Trump has made repeated, unfounded claims this year about the risk of widespread fraud with mail-in voting, while Biden's campaign urged supporters to vote early, whether by mail or in person.

Early turnout this year consisted of far more Democrats (22 million) than Republicans (15 million), according to U.S. Elections Project data compiled Tuesday. But both parties anticipated a swell of Republican votes on Election Day that could dramatically shift the dynamic.

Officials have stressed for months that the vote-counting timeline is expected to be somewhat delayed. America may not know who won the presidential race on Tuesday night — which is not unusual. In 2016, Trump was not declared the winner until early in the morning after Election Day.

This year, the biggest factor that may slow things down is the sheer volume of mail ballots, which take longer to count. In states with established vote-by-mail programs, such as Washington state and Colorado, this processing happens weeks before Election Day.

But several states did not have this system in place before the pandemic and laws on the books prohibited election officials from processing the ballots well in advance of Election Day.

“It’s going to take a while,” Commissioner Ellen L. Weintraub with the Federal Election Commission predicted in August. “There are some states that are very used to it and will be able to count up all the votes very quickly. Other states are not used to having that level of absentee voting.”

Results from the presidential contest could come in sooner than anticipated if there is an overwhelming vote for one candidate versus another, Weintraub said. But if it’s a close race, then we’re just going to have to wait.

“It’s more important to get it right than to get it fast,” Weintraub added.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.