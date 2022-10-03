FOX 5 Archives - 10.04.02: Press conference announcing the connection between DC/VA/MD shootings
A breaking press conference late in the night on Oct. 4th, 2002 where Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose and ATF Special Agent Mike Bouchard discuss how the Fredericksburg, DC and all the Montgomery County shootings are all likely linked to the snipers.
FOX 5 Archives - 10.04.02: Shooting in DC & Update on Montgomery County Investigation
FOX 5's Bob Barnard and former reporter Paul Wagner report on the investigation into the DC Sniper shootings - with Paul at the media staging site in Rockville and reporting on how a shooting in DC could be connected; and Bob talks about the work federal agents are doing to investigate the rifle and bullets used in the shootings.
FOX 5 Archives - 10.04.02: Remembering James Martin
Former FOX 5 DC reporter Matt Ackland looks at the life of the first person killed in the DC Sniper shootings: James Martin, who at the time worked at NOAA.
FOX 5 Archives - 10.03.02: The first victims in the DC Sniper attacks
Former FOX 5 reporter Karen Gray Houston highlights the first victims in the DC Sniper attacks including a man mowing a lawn at Fitzgerald Auto Mall.
FOX 5 Archives - 10.03.02: Timeline of the DC Snipers' first day of hell
FOX 5's Bob Barnard walks through the deadly first day in the DC Snipers' shootings in Montgomery County, Maryland - beginning with the Shoppers Warehouse in Wheaton, to the Mobil station in Aspen Hill, Leisure World, Northgate Shopping Center, Rockville Pike, and a Shell Station at Conn. & Knowles Ave.