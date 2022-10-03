FOX 5 Archives - 10.03.02: Timeline of the DC Snipers' first day of hell
FOX 5 Archives - 10.03.02: Timeline of the DC Snipers' first day of hell

FOX 5's Bob Barnard walks through the deadly first day in the DC Snipers' shootings in Montgomery County, Maryland - beginning with the Shoppers Warehouse in Wheaton, to the Mobil station in Aspen Hill, Leisure World, Northgate Shopping Center, Rockville Pike, and a Shell Station at Conn. & Knowles Ave.