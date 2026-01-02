End-of-year crime data released for DC

New end of year crime data is in for the District, capping a year when Washington drew national attention from presidential intervention and National Guard deployments to allegations of crime data manipulation.

The numbers released by D.C. police show a safer year for the city in 2025.

READ MORE: Emotional sendoff as DC police chief steps down as crime data probe looms

By the numbers:

According to a report comparing last year to 2024, homicides were down 32%, robberies dropped 37%, sex abuse cases fell 29% and assaults with dangerous weapons were down 10%.

READ MORE: DC Police Chief Pamela Smith announces resignation

National crime data analysts say discrepancies still remain between D.C. and FBI reporting, but the overall decline in violent crime holds.

Meanwhile, organizations that track local crime are calling for more attention on what happens after the District makes its arrests.

READ MORE: No bond for 16-year-old accused of shooting, killing man in Northeast DC apartment