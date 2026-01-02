Expand / Collapse search

Getting started on health and fitness New Year’s resolutions in the DMV

By Cesar Cornejo
Updated  January 2, 2026 7:01am EST
News
FOX 5 DC
Health and fitness New Year’s resolutions in the DMV

Health and fitness New Year’s resolutions in the DMV

If improving your health and fitness is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, a local performance club says it can help you reach your full potential. The St. James offers state‑of‑the‑art facilities, expert instruction and programs designed to build habits you can maintain all year. 

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - If improving your health and fitness is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, a local performance club says it can help you reach your full potential. 

The St. James offers state‑of‑the‑art facilities, expert instruction and programs designed to build habits you can maintain all year. 

FOX 5’s Ceasar Cornejo visited their Springfield, Virginia location for a closer look.

What you can do:

Learn more about the programs offered at The St. James online.

Image 1 of 4

Getting started on health and fitness New Year’s resolutions in the DMV

The Source: Information in this article comes from The St. James and FOX 5 reporting.

NewsSpringfieldHealth