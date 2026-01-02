Two people were rescued from a ninth‑floor ledge of a Bethesda hotel after police say they climbed out while trying to escape an armed gunman attempting to rob them.

What we know:

The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. Thursday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton on Democracy Boulevard.

Montgomery County police told FOX 5 that a male suspect armed with a gun entered a hotel room and tried to rob the people inside. Investigators say two males fled onto the ledge and had to be pulled to safety by firefighters.

Police say the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Makhari Eric Melvin, has been arrested and faces charges for a loaded handgun on person and possession of firearm/minor (under 21). It’s still unclear how many people were inside the room during the attempted robbery.

Fire officials say both were evaluated at the scene and were not injured.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 2 rescued from ledge of Bethesda hotel after trying to escape armed gunman, police say (Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service)