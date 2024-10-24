Huge bronze poop statue 'honoring' Jan. 6 rioters appears on Capitol Hill

Image 1 of 3 ▼

An interesting statue was dropped on Capitol Hill recently and right now, it’s unclear where it came from.

A FOX 5 viewer sent in photos of a poop statue, which he says he first saw Thursday morning.

The statue features a huge bronze ‘poop’, sculpted in the style of the well-known emoji, sitting on a desk with Nancy Pelosi’s nameplate in front of it.

The statue also features a plaque, which reads:

"This memorial honors the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021 to loot, urinate, and defecate throughout those hallowed halls in order to overturn an election.

"President Trump celebrates these heroes of January 6th as "unbelievable patriots" and "warriors." This monument stands as a testament to their daring sacrifice and lasting legacy."

The inscription is referencing a speech Trump made during an Ohio campaign rally back in March in which the crowd was asked to sing the national anthem "for the horribly and unfairly treated January 6th hostages."

"They were unbelievable patriots," Trump said as the chorus ended.

It’s not yet known who set up the sculpture or when exactly it went up. FOX 5 is working to learn more.