Brian Cole Jr.’s arrest in pipe bomb case leaves unanswered questions

The Brief Brian Cole Jr. arrested on explosives charges. Investigators say he planted pipe bombs near party headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021. Motive and any link to the Capitol riot remain unclear.



Questions remain after the arrest of Brian J. Cole Jr., 30, of Woodbridge, who faces explosives charges after authorities say he placed two pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic party headquarters in Washington, D.C. the night before the U.S. Capitol attack.

Law enforcement reviewed credit card records, cellphone tower data and license plate reader information to identify Cole, according to an FBI affidavit.

The FBI and Justice Department declined to say what led them to the suspect but called the arrest the result of a renewed investigation under President Donald Trump’s administration. Officials credited a fresh review of previously collected evidence and data.

Cole’s arrest is the first time investigators have publicly named a suspect in the case that remained a mystery for nearly five years.

Who is Brian Cole? Suspected DC pipe bomber arrested by FBI

Suspect admitted to planting devices, expressed doubts about election outcome: FOX News

A source close to the investigation told Fox News that Cole spoke with investigators for hours, admitted planting the devices and voiced doubts about the 2020 presidential election outcome.

FBI agents continued interviewing the suspect as he prepared for a federal court appearance Tuesday before a magistrate. He has not entered a plea.

A second source told Fox News that Cole’s possible motive is only one detail from the early stages of an active investigation, and that a full picture has yet to emerge.

The suspect’s comments about the 2020 election and his apparent support for Trump may hint at a motive, FOX News says.

DC pipe bomber arrest: FBI takes man into custody over bombs planted before Jan. 6

The backstory:

The pipe bombs were planted Jan. 5, 2021, near the Democratic and Republican national committee offices. No one was hurt before they were rendered safe, but the FBI said both devices could have been deadly.

In the years since, investigators have asked the public’s help in identifying a figure seen on surveillance video and struggled to answer basic questions, including the person’s gender, motive and whether the act was tied to the Capitol riot a day later, when Trump supporters stormed the building to try to block certification of his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Calls to Cole’s relatives listed in public records were not immediately returned Thursday, the Associated Press reported. Hours after his arrest, law enforcement vehicles lined the cul‑de‑sac where he lives. Authorities were seen entering the home and checking the trunk of a nearby car.

What we know about Brian Cole: DOJ releases photo of alleged DC pipe bomb suspect

Brian Cole Jr.