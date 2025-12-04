Who is Brian Cole? Suspected DC pipe bomber identified, Fox News says

FOX News has identified the man reports say was arrested by the FBI in connection with pipe bombs planted in Washington, D.C., the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot as Brian Cole.

FOX says Cole was living in Virginia at the time of his arrest on Thursday morning. No other details were immediately available, including possible charges.

The Associated Press said the official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss a case that has not yet been made public.

SKYFOX was over a home in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Thursday morning as a large-scale law enforcement investigation unfolded. It is unclear whether the investigation is connected to the suspect in the case.

The backstory:

The pipe bombs were planted on Jan. 5, 2021, near the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees in Washington. No one was hurt before the devices were rendered safe, but the FBI has said both could have been deadly.

In the years since, investigators have asked for the public’s help in identifying a figure seen on surveillance video. They have struggled to answer basic questions including the person’s gender, motive and whether the act was tied to the Capitol riot a day later, when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building to try to block certification of his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Looking for a breakthrough, the FBI last January released new details, including an estimate that the suspect was about 5-foot-7 and previously unseen video showing the person planting one of the pipe bombs.

For years, the FBI struggled to identify a suspect despite hundreds of tips, tens of thousands of video files reviewed and numerous interviews.

Some Republican lawmakers pushed conspiracy theories about the pipe bombs. House Republicans also criticized security lapses, questioning how law enforcement failed to find the devices for 17 hours.

