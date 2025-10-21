Who is Abigail Spanberger? Democratic candidate for Virginia governor

The Brief Abigail Spanberger is a former congresswoman running for the governor's office in Virginia. Spanberger previously worked for the U.S. Postal Service and the CIA. She is facing off against current Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.



The Virginia governor’s race is heating up as former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and current Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears are vying to become the first woman to hold the highest office in the state.

The race has been contentious and became even more so following the candidates’ first and only debate on Oct. 10.

Virginia is one of just two states electing governors this November, and its race is widely viewed as a bellwether for the party in power in the nation’s capital ahead of next year’s midterms. Early voting is underway and Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Who is Abigail Spanberger?

Abigail Spanberger is a former Virginia congresswoman, who also worked as an inspector with the U.S. Postal Service and as an agent with the CIA.

Spanberger, who has represented Virginia’s 7th Congressional District since 2019, emphasized her commitment to bipartisanship during her time in the House.

"Serving in Congress has been one of the greatest honors of my life," she said. "Every decision I’ve made has been guided by the values and needs of the people I represent."

A former CIA officer, Spanberger’s intelligence background has shaped her approach to leadership and public service. She pointed to her years in the intelligence community as critical preparation for tackling complex issues.

"My time in the CIA taught me the importance of being decisive, understanding the nuances of global and domestic threats, and working collaboratively to solve problems," she said. "These are lessons I’ll bring to the governor’s office."

Virginia gubernatorial debate

Virginia gubernatorial candidates Winsome Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger faced off for their first and only planned debate on October 10.

It was hosted at Norfolk State University and was moderated by Deanna Allbrittin and WAVY anchor Tom Schaad.

The debate became heated at times, with both candidates taking some jabs, but it was Republican candidate Earle-Sears who had to be asked multiple times to allow her opponent to speak. She repeatedly spoke over Spanberger, requiring the moderators to stop her.

The debate opened with questions about the car tax in Virginia, something many residents have long complained about. Spanberger said she is seeking to eliminate the tax.

"The car tax is the most-hated tax in the Commonwealth of Virginia and that has been the case for many, many years," Spanberger said. "It requires significant planning and cooperation, but I have a history of getting rid of hated taxes during my time in Congress."

There were also questions about attorney general candidate Jay Jones.

Jones has been at the center of controversy after texts from 2022 were leaked, in which Jones, referencing former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, said "three people, two bullets, Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot…Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

He also appeared to acknowledge in those messages that he’d envisioned Gilbert's children dying in their mother's arms because he believed that’s what it would take to get him to change his policy positions.

Both President Donald Trump and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have called on Jones to drop out of the race.

But during the debate, Spanberger would not say if Jones should drop out of the race and failed to say that she would no longer endorse him. She repeatedly said it is up to voters to decide.

How old is Abigail Spanberger?

Abigail Spanberger was born on Aug. 7, 1979. She is 46 years old.

Spanberger was born in New Jersey. She moved to Virginia as a child with her parents, Martin and Eileen Davis.

Does Abigail Spanberger have kids?

Spanberger and her husband, Adam, have three daughters. According to her campaign website, all attend Virginia public schools.

"Her family enjoys spending time with nearby relatives, exploring Virginia’s outdoors, staying active, and playing board games together as a family. Adam also grew up in Henrico County, graduating from Mills Godwin High School and the University of Virginia," the website says.

Obama endorses Spanberger

In a video titled "Protect Our Rights," posted to Spanberger’s campaign YouTube page, Obama urged Virginians to turn out for the November 4 election.

"Virginia's elections are some of the most important in the country this year. We know Republicans will keep attacking abortion rights and the rights of women. That's why having the right governor matters. And I'm proud to endorse Abigail Spanberger," Obama said in the video.

"In Congress, Abigail held Republicans accountable and fought to protect voting rights and abortion rights. But it won't happen without you. Every vote counts, so turn out. Virginia Abigail Spanberger is the best choice for governor. Vote for her on November 4th," he concluded.

Latest polling

Kaplan Strategies polled likely Virginia voters heading into the 2025 statewide elections from Oct. 16-18. According to their data, Democrat Abigail Spanberger holds a 10-point lead, 51%–41%, over Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, with 7% undecided.

They also say Spanberger holds a 23-point advantage among voters registered as independent, 54%–31%, highlighting her appeal in the mostly blue Commonwealth.

Polling by the organization co/efficient taken between Oct. 15-17 showed Spanberger ahead with a five-point lead over Earle-Sears, 49% to 44%. There was 1% support for the independent candidate Donna Charles, and 6% of respondents in that poll say they are undecided.

She remains ahead in a Trafalgar Group/InsiderAdvantage poll conducted between Oct. 13-15, but with a much smaller lead. Among likely voters, 47.5% of respondents said they would vote for Spanberger while 45.3% would vote for Earle-Sears, while 6.4% said they remain undecided.