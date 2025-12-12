Tiny homes could be coming to Anne Arundel under new housing legislation

The Brief Anne Arundel County is proposing legislation to allow small, low-cost "cottage home" communities in certain residential zones to help address the housing affordability crisis. The plan would permit up to ten tiny homes per acre, aimed at young residents and older adults looking to downsize without high housing costs. A public hearing is set for Monday, and if approved, the county’s first tiny-home communities could begin development next year.



The "tiny homes" craze may soon be coming to Anne Arundel County. New legislation is being introduced to help combat the growing affordable housing crisis.

What we know:

There are wooded areas throughout Anne Arundel County that are zoned residential where tiny home communities could one day come to life.

The legislation would establish rules and regulations for the development of so-called "cottage home" communities in certain residentially-zoned areas of Anne Arundel County.

These "cottage homes" or "Cape Cod houses" are often delivered in do-it-yourself kits. The point being: they are small and relatively inexpensive. A way lawmakers say they can help try to tackle the affordable housing crisis.

"Well, I think for Anne Arundel County, we have a very prosperous county, and we have citizens who struggle just to make ends meet here in this county. And one of the largest expenses they have is housing. And when you don’t have housing that’s affordable it creates a barrier for success," said Anne Arundel County Councilmember Pete Smith.

Smith has introduced the tiny homes legislation here.

It would allow for the construction of cottage home developments in areas zoned residential for up to ten houses per acre.

"Our goal is to create that first step. To create the ability for young folks — and that’s who specifically I’m targeting in this — and that older generation that really is looking to downsize so they don’t have to spend 60% of their income on housing. They can actually use that to live an enjoyable life," said Smith.

Big picture view:

Loudoun County is considering the same thing, as its Board of Supervisors reviewing a feasibility study on building permanent tiny homes.

Walmart and Amazon sell kits for people to put up their own tiny home. The cost: between $15,000 and $30,000.

"They are small, so you’re going to get a cost savings on the materials when it comes to constructing them. So, it just lends itself to a perfect marriage in creating a resource — a step — for young folks and older people who are looking for stable homeownership here in Anne Arundel County," said Smith.

What's next:

The tiny homes legislation in Anne Arundel County will be open for public debate at a County Council hearing Monday night.

If the legislation eventually passes, the first cottage home communities in Anne Arundel County could start taking shape next year.