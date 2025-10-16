Barack Obama endorses Abigail Spanberger in Virginia governor’s race

Former President Barack Obama is throwing his support behind Democrat Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s high-stakes governor's race, calling her "the best choice" to protect voting and abortion rights.

The Brief Barack Obama endorsed Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s race for governor. He urged voters to turn out on November 4. Spanberger holds a slight lead over Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, polls show.



In a video titled "Protect Our Rights," posted to Spanberger’s campaign YouTube page, Obama urged Virginians to turn out for the November 4 election.

Obama endorses Spanberger

"Virginia's elections are some of the most important in the country this year. We know Republicans will keep attacking abortion rights and the rights of women. That's why having the right governor matters. And I'm proud to endorse Abigail Spanberger," Obama said in the video.

"In Congress, Abigail held Republicans accountable and fought to protect voting rights and abortion rights. But it won't happen without you. Every vote counts, so turn out. Virginia Abigail Spanberger is the best choice for governor. Vote for her on November 4th," he concluded.

President Barack Obama takes questions from student reporters during College Reporter Day in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 28, 2016. (Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon)

Tight race

Spanberger is facing Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears in a race that has drawn national attention. Recent polls show Spanberger with a slight lead.

The two candidates met last week for their first and only debate, where they sparred over federal job cuts, the government shutdown, and a text scandal involving Democratic attorney general nominee Jay Jones.

Virginia is one of just two states electing governors this November, and its race is widely viewed as a bellwether for the party in power in the nation’s capital ahead of next year’s midterms.

READ MORE: Spanberger and Winsome Earle-Sears spar in only debate of Virginia's Governor race