Trump calls on Jay Jones to drop out of Virginia AG race after 'DEMENTED' texts resurface

President Donald Trump is demanding that Virginia Democrat Jerrauld "Jay" Jones drop out of the race for attorney general, posting a blistering statement on social media Sunday that intensified pressure on the Democratic candidate.

What we know:

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump referred to Jones as a "Radical Left Lunatic" who made "SICK and DEMENTED jokes" about the murder of a Republican lawmaker and his family. Trump went on to write that Jones’s remarks were "not funny" and that "even Democrats are saying it is ‘RESIGNATION FROM CAMPAIGN’ TERRITORY."

"Democrat Jay Jones should drop out of the race immediately," Trump wrote, adding that Virginians "must continue to have a GREAT Attorney General in Jason Miyares," whom he called "my Complete and Total Endorsement."

The social media post marks the first time Trump has personally weighed in on the controversy, which began after 2022 text messages surfaced showing Jones making violent, politically charged statements about then–House Speaker Todd Gilbert.

As FOX 5 previously reported, Jones apologized last week, calling the comments "shameful" and expressing regret, but he has resisted calls to end his campaign.

Prominent Democrats, including party leaders in Virginia, have criticized the content of the messages, describing them as "disturbing" and "worthy of disgust." However, few have explicitly called on Jones to withdraw from the race.

Trump’s post adds a national spotlight to the controversy, aligning him with Republican officials like Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who have urged Democrats to remove Jones from the ticket.