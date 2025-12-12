DC high school teacher charged with sexually abusing student, sneaking into her house at night
WASHINGTON - A D.C. high school teacher was arrested this week and charged with sexually assaulting one of his students, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday.
DCI teacher arrested
What we know:
John Gass, 35, a history teacher at the District of Columbia International School, was arrested on Dec. 11, at his Hyattsville home. Gass is facing charges of producing child pornography and enticing a minor.
Officials said that he met with the 16-year-old girl multiple times for sex, even climbing through her bedroom window at night. During at least two of those meetings, prosecutors allege Gass used the student's phone to record the abuse.
Timeline:
According to the criminal complaint, Gass allegedly began abusing the high school student in Spring 2025, though investigators said they have videos with time stamps as recent as Nov. 9.
What they're saying:
School officials said in a statement to FOX 5 that they after learning about Gass' arrest on Friday they immediately fired him.
"We have been cooperating fully with law enforcement, and will continue to support their investigation as needed," the school said in a statement. "We recognize the profound impact this has on our DCI community, and are actively working to support those affected.To protect the privacy of those involved and to avoid interfering with the investigation, we will not provide additional information at this time."
The Source: Information in this story is from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.