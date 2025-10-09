Expand / Collapse search

Virginia Governor Debate: Spanberger, Earle-Sears face off Thursday ahead of November race

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated  October 9, 2025 1:21pm EDT
The Brief

    • Spanberger and Earle-Sears will debate Thursday.
    • Trump’s influence and the federal shutdown are expected to dominate the conversation.
    • Gov. Youngkin’s call for Jay Jones to drop out adds fresh controversy to race.

WASHINGTON - Republican Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat Abigail Spanberger will face off Thursday in Virginia’s gubernatorial debate.

Virginia is one of just two states electing governors this November, and its race is widely viewed as a bellwether for the party in power in the nation’s capital ahead of next year’s midterms.

D.C. politics are hitting especially close to home in Virginia this year, as President Donald Trump’s federal workforce cuts and ongoing government shutdown take a heavy toll on a state full of federal employees and military families.

The candidates will meet on stage Thursday for their first in-person debate after months of trading jabs.

Virginia has elected leaders from both parties in recent years. Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governor’s race in 2021, while Democrats reclaimed full control of the legislature in 2023.

Here’s what to watch for during the debate at Norfolk State University:

President Trump’s Influence

Although Trump isn’t on the Virginia ballot, his influence hangs over the race. Democrat Spanberger frequently links Republican candidate Earle-Sears to Trump, criticizing her for downplaying the impact of his federal workforce cuts. 

Earle-Sears has praised Trump and invited him to campaign. Trump has not endorsed her and did not acknowledge her during recent visits to Virginia.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger running for Virginia governor in 2025

Rep. Abigail Spanberger running for Virginia governor in 2025

It's official. House Rep. Abigail Spanberger has announced her bid to run for governor of Virginia in the 2025 election. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald spoke to Spanberger about the concerns she's hearing from voters.

Government Shutdown

The federal shutdown fight is spilling into Virginia’s races, with both parties trading blame. 

Spanberger is expected to criticize Earle-Sears for not opposing President Trump’s mass firing threats, which could affect hundreds of thousands of federal workers in Virginia. 

Meanwhile, Earle-Sears is pressing Spanberger to urge Democratic senators to support a short-term funding bill.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears to run for governor

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears to run for governor

Virginia's current Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has filed paperwork to begin her run for governor of the Commonwealth on the Republican ticket.

Jay Jones Text Scandal

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones "should not run" after texts surfaced in which Jones appeared to joke about shooting former House Speaker Todd Gilbert. 

The messages, published by the National Review, drew sharp condemnation from Youngkin, who urged fellow candidates and Democratic leaders to denounce the remarks.

Jones has not publicly responded.

Jay Jones 'should not run' after text scandal: Youngkin

Jay Jones 'should not run' after text scandal: Youngkin

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin says Democratic candidate for attorney general Jay Jones "should not run" following the surfacing of controversial text messages in which Jones appeared to joke about shooting a Republican lawmaker.

