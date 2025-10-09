Virginia Governor Debate: Spanberger, Earle-Sears face off Thursday ahead of November race

The Brief Spanberger and Earle-Sears will debate Thursday. Trump’s influence and the federal shutdown are expected to dominate the conversation. Gov. Youngkin’s call for Jay Jones to drop out adds fresh controversy to race.



Republican Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat Abigail Spanberger will face off Thursday in Virginia’s gubernatorial debate.

Virginia is one of just two states electing governors this November, and its race is widely viewed as a bellwether for the party in power in the nation’s capital ahead of next year’s midterms.

D.C. politics are hitting especially close to home in Virginia this year, as President Donald Trump’s federal workforce cuts and ongoing government shutdown take a heavy toll on a state full of federal employees and military families.

The candidates will meet on stage Thursday for their first in-person debate after months of trading jabs.

Virginia has elected leaders from both parties in recent years. Republican Glenn Youngkin won the governor’s race in 2021, while Democrats reclaimed full control of the legislature in 2023.

Here’s what to watch for during the debate at Norfolk State University:

President Trump’s Influence

Although Trump isn’t on the Virginia ballot, his influence hangs over the race. Democrat Spanberger frequently links Republican candidate Earle-Sears to Trump, criticizing her for downplaying the impact of his federal workforce cuts.

Earle-Sears has praised Trump and invited him to campaign. Trump has not endorsed her and did not acknowledge her during recent visits to Virginia.

READ MORE: Virginia gubernatorial debate at Norfolk State University Thursday. Here's what to know

Government Shutdown

The federal shutdown fight is spilling into Virginia’s races, with both parties trading blame.

Spanberger is expected to criticize Earle-Sears for not opposing President Trump’s mass firing threats, which could affect hundreds of thousands of federal workers in Virginia.

Meanwhile, Earle-Sears is pressing Spanberger to urge Democratic senators to support a short-term funding bill.

READ MORE: Why does Virginia hold 'off-year' elections?

Jay Jones Text Scandal

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones "should not run" after texts surfaced in which Jones appeared to joke about shooting former House Speaker Todd Gilbert.

The messages, published by the National Review, drew sharp condemnation from Youngkin, who urged fellow candidates and Democratic leaders to denounce the remarks.

Jones has not publicly responded.

READ MORE: New poll shows Spanberger with 10-point lead over Earle-Sears in VA governor's race