Jay Jones ‘should not run’ after controversial texts surface, Gov. Youngkin says

The Brief Jay Jones is under fire for controversial texts. Gov. Youngkin says Jones "should not run." Democratic leaders are being urged to condemn the remarks.



Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin says Democratic candidate for attorney general Jay Jones "should not run" following the surfacing of controversial text messages in which Jones appeared to joke about shooting a Republican lawmaker.

Controversial texts

The National Review published texts allegedly sent by Jones in 2022 to a Republican lawmaker about former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert.

In one message, Jones wrote: "Three people two bullets ... Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot ... Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to Youngkin who condemned the remarks, saying, "Anyone who supports that, who stands with it, who does anything else other than to say, 'You should drop out of this race,' is condoning it."

"And that is, I believe, something that each one of the candidates in this race needs to be very clear about - that he cannot serve, will not serve, should not serve, should not run," Youngkin added.

Dem leaders urged to condemn

The governor also urged Democratic leaders in Virginia and nationwide to speak out against the comments.

Jones has not publicly responded to the report.

READ MORE: Jay Jones scandal shakes up Virginia's attorney general race