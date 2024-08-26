What we know about Naresh Bhatt, Manassas Park man accused of killing his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt

article

The Brief Naresh Bhatt is accused of killing his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, and dragging her body out of their Manassas Park home. Mamta was last seen on July 27, 2024. Her body has not yet been found. Bhatt has been charged with concealing a dead body. He was denied bond in a court hearing Monday morning.



Naresh Bhatt , the husband of the missing Manassas Park mom Mamta Kafle Bhatt , was denied bond in a Monday morning court hearing as he faces charges of killing his wife and concealing her body for weeks.

Bhatt was arrested last week and charged in connection with her disappearance.

Prosecutors are accusing him of murdering 28-year-old Mamta, who has been missing for several weeks.

But because her body has not been located, he is currently facing a class six felony charge in connection with concealing a dead body. The judge denied Naresh’s release on Friday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 24.

Here’s what we know about Naresh Bhatt.

Bhatt is a 37-year-old Indian-American. He has not been present at several of the searches for Mamta organized by friends and community members.

Naresh Bhatt was hired as a police recruit and was dismissed from the department after 22 days at the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy.

Bhatt began his employment with the Department on June 22, 2020.

He was onboarded ahead of academy commencement. On Oct. 26, 2020, Bhatt transitioned to a police recruit but was unsuccessful in fulfilling the requirements of his role and was subsequently dismissed from the Department on Nov. 16, 2020, the Fairfax County Police Department tells FOX 5.

Bhatt is represented by a public defender who argued that the evidence presented by prosecutors is insufficient for a class six felony charge. The bond hearing will determine whether Bhatt will remain in custody as the investigation continues.

