Man exposes himself to a group of Girl Scouts selling cookies: police

The Brief A man is being held without bond after exposing himself to a group of Girl Scouts who were selling cookies in Fredericksburg, Virginia. 28-year-old Terrence Graham was arrested and held without bond for indecent exposure, actual or simulated masturbation in public, and sexual battery.



Officers responded to two incidents of indecent exposure and one indecent of sexual battery within a brief period of time on March 29. The suspect in the three incidents was described as a Black male with a beard and longer hair, riding a bicycle.



Graham was observed exposing himself to a group of Girl Scouts who were selling cookies. Another patron instructed the man to leave the area, after which he rode off on his bike.



This same individual approached an employee at J. Brian's restaurant, asking if they needed assistance putting up a flag. While helping the victim with the flag, he inappropriately grabbed their butt. He was asked to leave the restaurant after requesting to speak with J. Brian's employee. He left the scene on his bike.



Graham was also spotted inside a downtown coffee shop masturbating, clearly visible to the public. He was seated next to two women at the time of the incident.



Graham was apprehended near the area of these incidents and confirmed to be the suspect.