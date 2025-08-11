Trump expected to address DC crime in Monday news conference - 6AM MONDAY UPDATE

President Trump is expected to speak on Monday morning about crime in the District, following recent threats to impose federal control over the nation’s capital.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said many anticipate Trump may announce the deployment of the National Guard, something he’s repeatedly threatened in response to rising concerns about public safety.

City officials say they’ve been left out of the loop with some expressing frustration over the lack of communication from federal authorities.

According to the White House task force, federal agents made several arrests Friday night, including:

Individuals carrying firearms without a license

One stolen gun recovered

A fugitive wanted in Maryland

A person riding a dirt bike illegally in a public park

On Saturday, federal presence intensified, with 450 officers reportedly deployed across all four quadrants of the city. No arrest data has been released yet.

Also on Saturday, agents were seen in the Navy Yard area of the District, where D.C. police say a teen fired a gun toward a crowd of juveniles near the M Street Metro station. The teen was arrested. The FBI has since assigned officers to overnight patrols throughout the city.

So, what’s next from Trump?

"I suspect that his announcement is that he is surging federal law enforcement, which he’s talked about" said Mayor Muriel Bowser. "And he may talk about even larger numbers or longer periods of time. He’s interested in being in neighborhoods and fighting crime in neighborhoods."

Violent crime in D.C. is down 26% compared to this time last year. In 2024, the city saw a 35% drop from 2023.

Trump painted a different picture on his Truth Social platform, saying:

"I will take care of our cherished Capital, and we will make it, truly, GREAT AGAIN! Before the tents, squalor, filth, and Crime, it was the most beautiful Capital in the World. It will soon be that again.."

FOX 5 will carry the president’s announcement live at 10 a.m. You can watch on air or through the FOX Local app.

Mayor Bowser said again that they have not been told exactly what is going to be announced at 10:00 a.m. Monday morning. She says she is continuing to keep the lines of communication open with the president's people to work together on what she says are their shared priorities.

SUNDAY UPDATE

A press conference is set to begin at 10 a.m. regarding crime in the nation's capital.

President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social Saturday that a press conference will be held at the White House that will "essentially stop violent crime in Washington, D.C."

"It will not only involve ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation’s Capital, but will also be about Cleanliness and the General Physical Renovation and Condition of our once beautiful and well-maintained Capital," Trump posted.

Trump didn’t say who would be present or speaking at the press conference. He also didn’t release details about his claim that the announcement would stop violent crime.

Trump has boosted federal police in D.C. amid crime concerns. The push will last seven days with the option to extend "as needed," under the authority of Trump’s previous executive order establishing the Making DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force.

The president has also suggested that his administration could take full control of the city. Doing so would require a repeal of the Home Rule Act of 1973 in Congress, a step Trump said lawyers are examining — but could face steep pushback.

