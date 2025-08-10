450 federal officers deployed across DC on Saturday as Mayor Bowser speaks out

The Brief More federal officers were deployed across D.C. on Saturday night. The move comes as Trump threatens a federal takeover of Washington, D.C. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser refuted claims that violent crime is on the rise.



Hundreds of federal officers took to the streets of Washington D.C. on Saturday night, the second day of President Donald Trump's plan to drive down violent crime in the country's capital.

What we know:

About 450 federal law enforcement officers were deployed to all four D.C. quadrants on Saturday night, according to White House officials.

The deployments included officers from nearly 20 departments:

Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD)

Amtrak Police Department (APD)

United States Capitol Police (USCP)

Metro Police Department (MPD)

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

Federal Protective Service (FPS)

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO)

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF)

United States Marshals Service (USMS)

United States Attorney’s Office - District of Columbia (DDC)

Department of Interior (DOI)

Pre-Trial Services Agency (PSA)

Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency (CSOSA)

United States Secret Service (USSS)

United States Secret Service Uniform Division (USSS UD)

Federal Bureau of Investigation Police

United States Marshal Service

Officials have yet to release any arrest information for Saturday, but stated that Friday night saw multiple arrests, including carrying a pistol without a license, a fugitive from Maryland, driving on a suspended license and dirt bike riding in the park.

Three guns, one being stolen, were also seized on Friday.

Related article

What they're saying:

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who had been silent on the issue, made her first comments Sunday morning on MSNBC's "The Weekend."

The mayor stated that she has repeatedly spoken with President Trump about D.C. crime, explaining that, "Federal law enforcement is always on the street in D.C. and we always work cooperatively with them."

When discussing arrests made by federal officers this weekend, Bowser said it sounded like "a typical MPD rundown of arrests I review on a daily basis."

"This is what I know: we are not experiencing a crime spike," she said.

According to D.C. police, violent crime for 2025 is currently down significantly from 2024 as data shows a 26 percent drop overall.

Related article

Bowser also responded to Trump's claim to "essentially stop violent crime in Washington, D.C." during a press conference on Monday.

"I suspect that his announcement is that he is surging federal law enforcement and he may talk about even larger numbers or longer periods of time," Bowser said. "He's interested in being in neighborhoods, fighting crime in neighborhoods."