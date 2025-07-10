Family of congressional intern gunned down in DC speaks out: 'He had big plans'

The Brief Congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was shot and killed Monday night in Northwest D.C. Police say he was not the intended target; a woman and a teen were also injured. The suspect vehicle was recovered; no arrests yet, and a $25,000 reward is offered.



Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old UMASS Amherst student from Massachusetts was tragically killed in Northwest D.C. near the convention center.

Tarpinian-Jachym, a finance major was in the nation's capital this summer interning for Congressman Ron Estes after completing a fellowship with The Fund for American Studies.

Family speaks out:

His mother, Tamara Tarpinian-Jachym says Eric worked tirelessly to secure the internship.

"He banged on doors down in D.C.. He really wanted to work for a congressman," she said. "He wasn’t partisan. He didn’t care. Democrat or Republican."

Tamara says her son dreamed of one day living and working in Washington, D.C.

But Eric's bright future was cut short.

The backstory:

According to D.C. police, officers responded to the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest, after hearing the sound of gunfire just before 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

While investigating, officers also found an adult woman and a juvenile male, both conscious and breathing but also suffering from gunshot wounds. They were also taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was later identified as Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a resident of Granby, Massachusetts. He was in D.C. working as an intern for the office of U.S. Congressman Ron Estes.

What they're saying:

"I was prepared to stay in D.C. and help him in the hospital, but it didn’t work out that way," his mother said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

His sister, Angela Tarpinian-Jachym remembers him as selfless and determined.

"Eric would do anything for anybody," she said. "He had big plans and big dreams. We had big plans and big dreams with him."

Now the family is asking the community for help in finding justice.

"My brother had to pay the ultimate price," Angela said. "I know Eric would want justice for himself because he wasn’t ready to leave."

What you can do:

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to come forward by calling (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's tip line at 50411.