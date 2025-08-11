Who is Mike Gill? Trump remembers slain former official in addressing DC crime

article

The Brief Trump honored Mike Gill during a national address on D.C. crime. Gill, a former Trump official, was killed in a 2024 carjacking. The suspect was later shot by police after a violent spree.



On Monday, President Donald Trump said he was placing the Washington, D.C., police department under federal control and deploying the National Guard in his effort to make the nation’s capital safer.

During his announcement, he mentioned Mike Gill, the chief of staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), who was killed in February 2024 after a carjacking.

What they're saying:

"A former Trump administration official named Mike Gill, fantastic person, was murdered last year in cold blood in a carjacking blocks away from the White House," Trump said. "We all knew him. Great person. Waiting for his wife as she was walking to the car."

RELATED: Mike Gill, former Trump official, dies days after being shot in DMV carjacking spree

What happened to Mike Gill?

The backstory:

Gill, a married father of three, died after being shot during a deadly carjacking rampage in Washington, D.C.

Police said he was sitting inside his vehicle that was parked in the 900 block of K. Street in northwest Washington when the suspected gunman, identified by police as 28-year-old Artell Cunningham, entered and shot him.

The attack on Gill was the first of many reported in a carjacking rampage.

Police believe that after shooting Gill, Cunningham tried to steal a vehicle around that same night from the 1000 block of 3rd Street. Investigators say about 10 minutes after that, Cunningham approached people in the 1200 block of 3rd Street and demanded their keys. Detectives say he shot 35-year-old Alberto Vasquez, Jr. and drove away in the victim’s car. Vasquez, Jr. later died at a nearby hospital.

After two more carjackings, Cunningham then allegedly fired at a D.C. police officer along I-295 and a Maryland State Police trooper who was assisting a disabled vehicle along I-95 in Laurel, Maryland.

Cunningham was later fatally shot by New Carrollton police officers after he allegedly moved toward them while armed at an intersection in Lanham.

Police said Cunningham was a Suitland resident and had a minor criminal history in both the District and in Maryland. They also say they believe he suffered from mental health issues.

Who was Mike Gill?

Dig deeper:

Gill was the Senior Vice President for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council. He formerly served as Chief of Staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Trump administration, and was a member of D.C.’s Board of Elections.

At the time of his death, his wife, Kristina Gill, released a written statement first to FOX 5 DC saying, "It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill. His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance.

Mike was not only a devoted husband and father but also a cherished son, brother, and friend. Over the course of his remarkable life, Mike brought people together and made them feel included, supported, and loved. His heart was evident in everything he did, as demonstrated by his mentorship and deep friendships with those who worked with him professionally.

Above all, Mike spoke with pride and love about his family, especially our children, Sean, Brian, and Annika. For those who wish to honor Mike's memory, we ask that you cherish the moments shared and keep him in your thoughts and prayers."