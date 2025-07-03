Who was Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, Congressional intern killed in DC shooting?

The Brief Congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was shot and killed Monday night in Northwest D.C. Police say he was not the intended target; a woman and a teen were also injured. The suspect vehicle was recovered; no arrests yet, and a $25,000 reward is offered.



A 21-year-old congressional intern for Kansas Representative Ron Estes was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Monday night near the Mount Vernon Square Metro station in Northwest D.C., police said.

Congressional intern killed in shooting

What we know:

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a University of Massachusetts Amherst student from Granby, Massachusetts, was struck by gunfire around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and M streets NW. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, multiple suspects exited a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people. A woman and a 16-year-old boy were also shot but survived. Investigators believe Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target.

The suspect vehicle has been recovered, but no arrests have been made. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

READ MORE: UMass Amherst student interning with Rep. Ron Estes killed in DC shooting

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym

Victim and investigation

Tarpinian-Jachym was a senior majoring in finance with a minor in political science. He had been interning with the office of Kansas Rep. Ron Estes and previously served as a fellow with the Fund for American Studies.

"Eric was a good, smart Republican. Quite frankly, somebody in Congress should introduce a bill called the Eric Jachym Act that works on increasing police support in D.C, and Congress can do that," said friend Phillip Petersen.

Estes said he and his staff are sending prayers to the family, adding, "I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile. We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country."

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym