'Big Balls' DC attack update: Police release photo of person of interest

The Brief Police released a photo of a person of interest. Two teens were arrested after allegedly attacking Edward Coristine. A $10,000 reward is offered for tips leading to an arrest.



D.C. police have released a photo of a person of interest in the violent attack and attempted carjacking of Edward Coristine, a former official in the Trump administration known by the nickname "Big Balls."

Attack details

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, in the 1400 block of Swann Street in the Logan Circle neighborhood.

Police say a group of teens approached Coristine and a woman and demanded his vehicle. Coristine pushed the woman into the car for safety before he was assaulted. Nearby officers stepped in, and the suspects fled.

Two 15-year-olds from Hyattsville were arrested and charged with unarmed carjacking. Coristine was treated at the scene.

Person of interest

Investigators released an image of the person of interest captured by cameras. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

The attack drew attention after Trump criticized crime in the District, calling it "out of control" in a social media post.

