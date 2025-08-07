Expand / Collapse search

'Big Balls' DC attack update: Police release photo of person of interest

Updated  August 7, 2025 9:51am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
Trump threatens to deploy National Guard to DC

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to deploy the National Guard to D.C. following the assault of a former top DOGE employee. It's not the first time he has said he might federalize the District. FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee reports.

The Brief

    • Police released a photo of a person of interest.
    • Two teens were arrested after allegedly attacking Edward Coristine.
    • A $10,000 reward is offered for tips leading to an arrest.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released a photo of a person of interest in the violent attack and attempted carjacking of Edward Coristine, a former official in the Trump administration known by the nickname "Big Balls."

Attack details

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, in the 1400 block of Swann Street in the Logan Circle neighborhood.

Police say a group of teens approached Coristine and a woman and demanded his vehicle. Coristine pushed the woman into the car for safety before he was assaulted. Nearby officers stepped in, and the suspects fled.

Two 15-year-olds from Hyattsville were arrested and charged with unarmed carjacking. Coristine was treated at the scene.

READ MORE: 'Big Balls' beaten in DC: Trump warns District after Edward Coristine attack

Person of interest 

Investigators released an image of the person of interest captured by cameras. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

The attack drew attention after Trump criticized crime in the District, calling it "out of control" in a social media post.

READ MORE: Trump once again threatens DC takeover, saying he may deploy National Guard

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Metropolitan Police Department. 

