Virginia student among two killed in Brown University shooting

What we know:

The two students killed in the Brown University shooting on December 13 have been identified as 19-year-old Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov.

Umurzokov graduated from Midlothian High School in Chesterfield County, near Richmond. His family says he dreamed of becoming a neurosurgeon and helping people.

"What I do know is that Brown’s grieving. I’m grieving. Loss of him will be felt throughout the community because his soul truly did reverberate throughout the community," said his roommate, freshman Khimari Manns.

The U.S. Embassy in Uzbekistan posted this statement online:

I am deeply saddened by reports of the tragic death of Brown University student Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov on December 13. We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Umurzokov’s family, friends, and fellow students and mourn the loss of his bright future.

Marhumni Xudo rahmat qilsin.

A GoFundMe page to help Umurzokov’s family has raised more than $300,000.

Governor Glenn Youngkin offered his condolences, saying he’s praying for the victims of this horrendous act of evil.

Brown Shooting latest

The search continues Monday for the gunman in the shooting that killed two students and injured nine others.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and officials made the announcement Sunday night explaining that they had no way of knowing if the shooter, who killed at least two students and injured nine others over the weekend, was still in the city.

According to FOX News, authorities say that a video showing a man dressed in all black is still the "most useful" to help track down the Brown University shooter.

The shooter opened fire inside a classroom in the engineering building, firing more than 40 rounds from a 9 mm handgun, a law enforcement official told AP. Two handguns were recovered when the person of interest was taken into custody and authorities also found two loaded 30-round magazines, the official said.

While police searched the area for the shooter, students remained barricaded in rooms while others hid behind furniture and bookshelves. A video showed students in a library shaking as they heard loud bangs just before police entered the room to clear the building.

Classes and exams at Brown have been canceled for the rest of the semester.